Teen arrested for allegedly shooting classmate dead at Maryland high school days after Apalachee High School tragedy

Police have arrested a teenager accused of shooting a classmate dead on Friday, September 6, at a Maryland high school. Jaylen Rushawn Prince, 16, is being charged as an adult for "murder, first and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence," according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Teen arrested for allegedly shooting classmate dead at Maryland high school (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP)(AP)

Prince was apprehended minutes after fatally shooting his classmate, 15-year-old Warren Curtis Grant, at Joppatowne High School, in the bathroom. Authorities found him trying to break into a nearby apartment to evade capture.

What led to the shooting?

It is unclear what happened between Grant and Prince before the shooting. However, the two were acquainted, as per authorities.

Police said that the crime took place at Joppatowne High School after a confrontation, The Mirror reported. It was the first day that Prince was attending the school after classes began earlier this week.

After Grant was shot, fellow students dragged him into the hallway where he was provided aid by school nurses. He was then airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Grant later died.

Prince initially fled the scene but was caught around 12:50 p.m. Police have said that the suspect had previous involvement with law enforcement. Officers said there were more than 10 incidents since 2022 in which Prince had been listed as a victim, witness, or suspect in prior investigations by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The firearm used in the shooting has yet to be located.

This incident came shortly after a tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, which led to the deaths of two students and two teachers. A 14-year-old student of the school, Colt Gray, is in custody and will be charged with murder as an adult. The four deceased people have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. At least nine other people were wounded in the attack.