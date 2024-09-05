Georgia school shooting: Autistc teen, math teacher who was an ‘amazing husband’ among those killed

The four people killed in a shooting at a Georgia school have been identified by theGeorgia Bureau of Investigation. Two students and two teachers died when 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, September 4. Nine others were hospitalised with injuries. (L-R) Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall were among those killed in the shooting (GoFundMe, Lili/Instagram, Apalachee High School)

The deceased victims have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

The victims

Angulo was remembered by family members as"very sweet and so caring" after the shooting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A GoFundMe page set up by his older sister says, “His loss was so sudden and unexpected.. We are truly heartbroken.. He really didn’t deserve this.”

Abner Sanz, who had been friends with Angulo since middle school, described being “in denial” after learning about his death. "I was just like, 'What's going on?' And then I checked the family group chat and there's my sister saying that there's a shooting at Apalache and that's how I was just like, 'This isn't real, this can't be happening,'" Sanz said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. "I started asking other people if it was true that he had passed away because I just wanted to know. I was in denial because you would never believe somebody that you knew would pass away just like that.”

Schermerhorn was a student with autism. When his relatives could not reach him after the shooting, theycirculated his photo on social media.

Irimie, 53,was part of the math department at Apalachee High School. Students described her as patient and caring.

Aspinwall, a math teacher, was also an assistant football coach for the Apalachee Wildcats. The 39-year-old was the team's defensive coordinator. He was hired in 2023.

"It's just so hard to think that somebody that you spent so much time with, because this is my second year with coach, but spending so much time, like family basically," said sophomore football player, Isaiah Hooks. "So, turning around, knowing that he's not going to be there."

Aspinwall, a Rome native, previously worked at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. In an Instagram post, Mountain View HS Athletics wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Mountain View High School teacher and coach Ricky Aspinwall, who lost his life at Apalachee High School today. Mountain View extends its deepest condolences to the entire Apalachee High School community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time.”

Aspinwall also taught at Dunwoody High School in the past. Buford High School football Coach Brandon Gill paid tribute to Aspinwall in an X post, sharing a photo with him. “Unbelievably heart broken over the loss of our dear friend @CoachAwall …. He was truly as great as they come. Helluva human being. Would do anything for anyone,” Gill wrote. “Amazing husband, father, teacher and coach. I’ll never forget you, brother! RIP Rick-Bo.”

Gray reportedlyused an AR-15 style rifle to carry out the shooting. He is in custody and will be charged with murder as an adult, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said.