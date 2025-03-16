A wave of storms reportedly swept into Alabama on Saturday, March 15. They brought with them a rarely-seen threat level for possible long-track tornadoes, accompanied by winds of up to 70 m.p.h., golf ball-sized hail and torrential rain. Calera, Alabama tornado: Damage reported as twister heads toward Chelsea (Unsplash - representational image)

Some posts on X claim that a trailer park was hit by the tornado. “Tornado in Calera, AL is doing damage! It hit a trailer park & almost hit the NWS Birmingham Office. God I hope thats the worst we get for the rest of the night,” one reads.

Another post confirming the same says, “Reports of a trailer park in Calera, AL taking a direct hit”.

Some posts on X also say that the tornado is now moving towards Chelsea, Alabama from Calera. “8:15CT: Tornado producing storm moving away from Calera/I-65 and toward Chelsea, AL. Seek immediate shelter in the warned area,” one post reads.

People have been urged to call 911 for emergencies during the storm, especially when it poses an immediate threat to life or property. For instance, people can call 911 when a tree falls on a home, during a fire, a medical emergency or a crime in progress.

Here's a look at some videos that have surfaced on social media: