Texas floods: Woman, 22, gets swept 20 miles downstream, clings onto tree for hours before miraculous rescue

A 22-year-old woman was miraculously rescued after she was swept 20 miles downriver in the recent Texas floods. The flash floods scooped up the young woman from her campsite in Kerr County, Texas. She was later found clinging to a tree four hours later, KENS 5 reported. CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 05: Debris sits in the Guadalupe River after flash flooding damaged nearby buildings on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

A Center Point resident, Carl, stepped into his yard at around 8 am Friday, July 4, when he heard someone screaming. Carl then saw the woman clinging to a huge Cyprus tree near Lion's Park Dam. Beneath her, the fast-flowing water thundered.

The miraculous rescue

The woman was carried by the waters for 20 miles, after which she remained on the tree for several hours. The local resident flagged down a police car for help as emergency calls failed to connect. Finally, two rescue boats saved the stranded camper. The water had receded by this time, and the woman was stranded 12 ft above the water's surface. She eventually dropped into the rescue boat, and was brought to safety.

"It was a true miracle,” Carl said. “There's no other way to explain it.”

"We bought her into our house and gave her clothes and something to drink. We had a long talk with her,” Carl added.

Carl's family members claimed that the woman was with her parents, sister, aunt and uncle at the campsite. She was washed from her car with both of her parents, and got separated from her family. The condition of the woman’s family members remains unclear.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the horrific journey.