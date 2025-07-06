Texas floods: Scary time lapse video shows Llano River surging and overflowing

As deadly flooding hit several counties, the Llano River surged through Llano, Texas, on July 4. The same has been captured in a shocking time lapse video that is viral on social media. Amid the floods, Texas Gov Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the counties that were hit the hardest, including Llano County and Kerr County. Several people were reportedly killed in Kerr County, and many children were unaccounted for at Camp Mystic, a Christian camp along the Guadalupe River. A drone view shows an area flooded by the swollen San Gabriel river, in Georgetown, Texas, U.S. July 5, 2025 in this screen grab from social media video. (Adam Grumbo/via REUTERS)(Adam Grumbo via REUTERS)

A video of the Llano River was shared on X with the caption, “Timelapse flooding of the Llano River on July 4th”. The clip shows how the river, which was initially flowing normally, eventually began to overflow and surge.

‘Absolutely horrifying’

Many shocked X users commented on the video, with one user saying, “True flash flood. There is hardly any time to react especially at 4am.” “Who could've predicted this? NOAA alerts notwithstanding... Horrifying,” one user wrote, while another said, “Yeah that’s becoming WAY too familiar of a scene. What’s going on?” “Absolutely horrifying,” one wrote.

“Every community down river on any river needs to prepare. This flood is going to flood all the way to the coast,” one user wrote, while another said, “That is scary! No wonder people couldn't evacuate in time. But, why were they not warned?” “I wish there was a way for people in flood-prone areas to be better prepared for situations such as this. I know that a small boat or life raft may not help much in a rushing river filled with debris, but there has to be some sort of solution to prevent mass casualties,” one user said. Another wrote, “I've been up and down this river and it is quick and overwhelming. Sometimes you are on the water and it rains on top of you with no flooding. Other times its sunny and clear with no clouds and boom. Water moving at 40mph from 5 miles away. Scary stuff.”

Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, a non-profit, independent science organization, claimed that Central Texas has witnessed about a 20% increase in the amount of rain falling in the heaviest events since 1970. This is a trend that has mirrored across the United States, and global, Dahl said.

“As our climate warms, the atmosphere can hold more moisture, which makes it more likely to experience extreme rains like this that are occurring in these short periods of time,” Dahl told CNN’s Lynda Kinkade.

“Obviously the loss of life here really indicates how unprepared we are as a nation for disasters of this scale, let alone the scale that’s to come with continued warming of our planet,” Dahl added.