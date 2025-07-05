Texas floods: What caused the deadly Kerr County storm which left 27 dead, dozens missing?

At least 27 people, including nine children, have been confirmed dead in Kerr County, after flash floods swept through central Texas on Friday morning, reported Reuters. The flash floods, which submerged roads, homes, and summer camps in a matter of hours, left dozens still missing, many of them were young girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp located near the rapidly rising Guadalupe River. Flash floods in central Texas have led to at least 27 fatalities, including nine children, with many still missing, particularly from Camp Mystic. Patrick Keely/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(Patrick Keely via REUTERS)

According to the report, authorities have said that nearly 23 to 25 campers are still unaccounted for, with rescue teams working around the clock. Over 800 residents were evacuated as helicopters, drones, and tactical vehicles navigated through flooded terrain to locate survivors.

According to another ABC news report, officials shared that they rescued 237 people so far.

What caused the Texas flash flood?

The Reuters report stated that although severe weather forecasts and a flood watch were issued on Thursday, the actual rainfall overwhelmed expectations. The US National Weather Service had warned of heavy rain in west and central Texas, but the volume was unprecedented, which led to the Guadalupe River rising nearly 29 feet in just under two hours, levels unseen since a similar disaster in 1987.

City manager of Kerrville, Dalton Rice, told the news outlet that everything happened quickly and that even with radar, the disaster could not be predicted. Officials did not have time to issue preemptive evacuation orders. This left many stranded in the early hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, Texas Division of Emergency Management director W Nim Kidd told ABC that the weather service had predicted three to six inches of rain in Concho Valley and four to eight inches of rain in Hill County, but the total exceeded the estimates.

Central Texas flash floods echo of the past

The event has drawn comparisons to the 1987 Guadalupe River flooding, when 10 teenagers drowned after their church camp bus got caught in rising waters. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly had previously told the media about the eerie similarity of the two devastating incidents.

Acting Governor Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump expressed condolences. The president, as per Reuters, said that he and Melania were praying for the families impacted by the “horrible tragedy”. The federal government has pledged full support in ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

FAQs

What is causing the Texas floods?

The Texas floods were primarily caused by torrential rain from slow-moving thunderstorms and a rapid surge in water levels of the Guadalupe River.

Where are the girls missing in Texas?

Nearly 23 to 25 girls are reported missing from Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp located in Kerr County, Texas, near the Guadalupe River.

What is the reason why the Texas flood is coming?

The flood is a result of a combination of factors, including intense and prolonged rainfall, geographical features that promote rapid runoff, and the saturation of the ground from previous weather conditions.