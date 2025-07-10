Mebane water shortage: Over 20,000 residents could lose drinking water in 48 hours after Tropical Storm Chantal

Over 20,000 residents in Mebane, North Carolina, may lose access to clean drinking water in just two days. The city officials raised an alarm due to Tropical Storm Chantal, which caused flooding in the surrounding areas and blocked roads, reported the News & Observer. Following Tropical Storm Chantal, Mebane, NC, is experiencing a critical water shortage, with supplies expected to last only two days.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Mebane water shortage

Kelly Hunter, City representative, told Newsweek on Wednesday that, “The city currently has two days of drinking water left at current usage.”

To assist residents, the city established two water distribution locations, Mebane Arts and Community Center and Mebane Fire Station 2. The Fire Station operates from 8:30 am to 5 pm local time during weekdays, whereas the Arts Center is open until 8 pm on Wednesdays.

Hunter stated that "numerous organizations and individuals are contributing to ensure the city does not worry about depleting its bottled water supply at this moment."

North Carolina floods harm water facilities

Tropical Storm Chantal brought intense rainfall to central North Carolina. In Durham, rising waters necessitated water rescues along the Eno River. According to the News & Observer, transporting repair equipment and water tankers has been a significant challenge due to more than 50 road closures.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant is currently not in operation, and there is no scheduled timeline for its return.

Health and safety measures issued amid water shortage

The authorities have advised residents to follow boil-water advisories and practice water conservation. Tips for remaining safe during floods have been published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials have warned of the risks posed by contaminated water that has been left untreated.

Mebane’s Mayor Ed Hooks said, "Our city is working around the clock to restore water service and ensure families have the resources they need..”

“As counties across central North Carolina continue to recover, we will be there to support them." Governor Josh Stein stated.

Officials are overseeing the Mebane water deficiency and managing urgent repairs. With additional rain expected, complete recovery may require some time. The flood warning for North Carolina is still active.

