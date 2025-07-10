What is Measles and how to protect yourself: Everything you need to know about the 2025 outbreak

The number of measles infections in the United States has reached the highest level since 1992, causing 162 hospitalizations and three deaths this year, as per the latest data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of measles infections in the United States has reached the highest level since 1992,(Unsplash)

There have been 1,288 confirmed cases in the country since the start of the year till July 8. This is the highest since 1992, when 2,126 cases were logged in the whole year, CDC tracking data released on Wednesday showed.

The recent measles outbreak has reached as many as 38 states in the US since the beginning of 2025, with the majority (92%) of them occurring in unvaccinated people and children under the age of 19.

The measles outbreak this year is the most significant since the illness was deemed eradicated in the US in 2000. About one-third of the cases in 2025 are from a west Texas county.

As per The New York Times, this represents an "alarming setback" for the public health in the US and raises concerns over improvement in childhood vaccination rates, otherwise it might end up becoming the "new normal."

Measles: How it spreads?

The highly contagious, serious airborne disease is caused by a virus which can cause severe disease, complications and even result in death, the World Health Organization (WHO) states.

Usually, this spreads easily when the infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The disease can affect any person, but is found to be more common among children.

Considered among the most contagious diseases worldwide, measles remains a higher risk for those who are not vaccinated, youngsters, as well as people with low immunity.

Symptoms

The symptoms for measles appear one to two weeks after getting in contact with the virus. It usually begins with:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose (coryza)

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Small white spots inside the cheeks (also called Koplik spots)

Measles rash typically appears three to five days after the first few symptoms. They start as flat red spots appearing on the face and later spreading to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

Who is at risk?

The disease is serious for all age groups. However, those who are more likely to suffer from its complications include children younger than 5 years of age; adults older than 20 years of age; pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems (leukemia or HIV infection).

Steps to take against measles

The first step is to consult a doctor. Keep an eye out for serious conditions.

The best defense against measles in getting vaccinated. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is advised by the CDC.

Ways to keep yourself safe

In addition to immunization, experts advise avoiding big crowds, especially for those who haven’t had their vaccination done. Use caution while interacting with those who have fever or cough.

FAQs

1. How is measles transmitted?

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can even spread by touching contaminated surfaces.

2. Can measles be prevented?

The MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) is safe and effective. Two doses of it offer lifelong protection in most cases.

3. What should I do if I suspect I have measles?

Consult a doctor immediately and avoid contact with others to prevent its spread.