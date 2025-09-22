Hurricane Season 2025: Gabrielle strengthens to Category 3 with 120 mph winds

Hurricane Gabrielle on Monday strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with winds blowing at 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami. The storm was located nearly 195 miles southeast of Bermuda and was moving northwards at a speed of 10 mph, per CNN. Hurricane Gabrielle poses no direct US threat but brings dangerous surf.(AP)

According to the report, Gabrielle, the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, could intensify further, forecasters noted. They said it could potentially reach Category 4 status with winds reaching 130 mph before weakening midweek.

Despite its strength, Gabrielle is not expected to make landfall. The NHC, in its forecast, said that the storm will pass east of Bermuda and remain offshore from the mainland United States. However, residents near Bermuda’s coast have been warned to expect gusty winds and showers through Monday night.

Dangerous rip currents along the US coast

Even though the hurricane poses no direct threat to the mainland, forecasters have warned that swells from Hurricane Gabrielle are already impacting Bermuda and parts of the US East Coast, reported Associated Press. From North Carolina to Canada’s Atlantic provinces, the storm is producing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

As per the AP report, authorities urged beachgoers to stay out of the water as hazardous waves were expected to continue for several days.

A quiet season until now

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season has so far been relatively calm, with only one other named hurricane before Gabrielle. Experts noted that while conditions in the Atlantic limited early-season activity, dangerous storms can still form later. The season officially ends on November 30.

Other tropical systems are developing

The NHC is also assessing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.

- This system is located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands, and it may strengthen into a tropical depression by midweek while moving west-northwest.

- For the other disturbance, being some 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands, the system has a 40 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week. The current forecast indicates a probable path alongside the Bahamas, but forecasters say it is still too early to determine if the system will affect the US, the AL report added.

Over in the Pacific, right off Mexico, a tropical storm named Narda emerged with winds of 45 mph. About 160 miles south of Zihuatanejo, the storm was forecast to grow into a hurricane by Tuesday while maintaining no immediate hazard to the land.

FAQs

Where is Hurricane Gabrielle right now?

As of Monday morning, Gabrielle was about 195 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving north at 10 mph.

Will Hurricane Gabrielle hit the United States?

No direct landfall is expected in the U.S., but rip currents and dangerous surf will affect the East Coast.

Could Gabrielle strengthen further?

Yes. Forecasters say it could briefly become a Category 4 storm before weakening by midweek.