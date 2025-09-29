Tropical Storm Imelda forms near Bahamas as Hurricane Humberto strengthens into rare Category 5. What to know

Hurricane Humberto became a Category 5 over the weekend and weakened to a high-end Category 4 on Sunday morning. It is not expected to hit the US, but Bermuda may feel the effects early next week. But while Humberto is dominating the Atlantic, another system is forming closer to the US. Tropical Depression Nine, which could become Tropical Storm Imelda, is strengthening between Cuba and the Bahamas. Tropical Storm Imelda forms near Bahamas as Hurricane Humberto churns in Atlantic; Southeast US on alert for rain and flooding(AP)

According to CNN, it’s moving towards the Southeast coast and could be a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday.

Warnings in place

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings for the Bahamas. Watches are in effect for Florida’s east coast from Palm Beach and Martin County up to Flagler and Volusia counties. Even though the storm’s center will stay offshore, strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and dangerous surf are still expected.

Forecast models show the storm moving across the Bahamas this weekend and then turning north. By early next week, it could be pulled east by Humberto and miss the US. But, the National Hurricane Center warns of flooding rains, beach erosion, and storm surge for Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

States preparing for impacts

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Friday, and the city of Charleston is already distributing sandbags and clearing drains. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein issued a state of emergency on Saturday, and rescue teams and the National Guard are on standby. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is “postured and ready to support states along the Southeast coast, as needed.” They are also “actively engaged” with “many states.”

What to expect next

Rainfall totals have been lowered to 1-4 inches for the Carolinas through Wednesday. But officials say stay alert. “We know we’re going to have high winds, we know we’re going to have a lot of water,” said Governor McMaster.

The National Hurricane Center also said the storm’s path is uncertain. It could curve out to sea, stall just offshore, or, in a less likely case, make landfall along the Carolina or Georgia coast. With Humberto also influencing the system, the next two days will be critical in determining its track.

For now, residents along the Southeast coast should watch closely and prepare for possible impacts as the storm strengthens.

FAQs

1. Is Hurricane Humberto a threat to the US?

No, it’s staying in the Atlantic but may affect Bermuda.

2. Which areas could be impacted by the new storm?

Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas could see rain, wind, and coastal flooding.

3. How are states preparing?

States declared emergencies, activated response teams, and FEMA is coordinating support.