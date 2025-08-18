Two Americans in their 70s drown at Carnival’s Bahamas Island

Two Americans in their 70s died in separate drowning incidents at a private island managed by the Carnival Cruise Line in the Bahamas on August 15, according to The Independent. Both deaths occurred at Celebration Key, Carnival’s latest exclusive destination, which opened its doors in July this year. Celebration Key opened on July 19 this year.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

A 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, who had come to the Bahamas for vacation purposes, died in two separate “drowning incidents” on the private island, reported the Royal Bahamas Police Force in a Facebook post. According to their press release, the man “became unresponsive while snorkelling at a beach”, and the woman became inert “while swimming in a pool”.

Two deaths at Celebration Key

The woman’s body was discovered just hours after the man was found dead, The Independent reported. Speaking to Fox News Digital, a Carnival Cruise Line representative confirmed that the deaths were related to “two separate water emergency incidents” at Celebration Key.

"One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation," the Carnival representative told Fox News Digital.

In addition to confirming both victims were American, the Royal Bahamas Police Force informed that an autopsy would be performed on them to determine the exact cause of death.

What is Carnival’s Celebration Key?

Carnival’s Celebration Key was opened less than a month ago, on July 19 this year. The $600-million destination comes with a 10-story sandcastle, racing watersides, a shopping village, a basketball court, and an adults-only retreat, reports Fox News Digital.

As per the Carnival Cruise Line, with its facilities, Celebration Key expects to bring more than two million guests to Grand Bahama. By 2028, this number is expected to grow to four million.

