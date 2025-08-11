Carnival Cruise Line cancels 5 Carnival Breeze sailings scheduled for 2027

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled five early 2027 cruises on the Carnival Breeze, which sails year-round from Galveston, Texas, according to Travel Host. Carnival Breeze cruise cancellations announced for 2027.(AFP)

Which Cruises Were Canceled?

The affected cruises were originally scheduled to depart on the following dates:

January 11, 2027

March 5, 2027

March 13, 2027

March 18, 2027

March 22, 2027

Also Read: Royal Caribbean cruise ship water slide malfunctions; horrifying video shows ‘stop please’ cries - Watch

These cancellations stem from a planned dry dock and itinerary adjustments for that period.

In an email to affected passengers, Carnival explained, “Due to a short-term change in itinerary and dry dock plans (scheduled maintenance) for Carnival Breeze for the specific timeframe referenced above, we are sorry to inform you that the above voyages, including yours, have been cancelled.”

Also Read: Did United Airlines ground all flights today? Old reports spark confusion online

Not the First Cancellation This Year

This isn't the first time Carnival has had to cancel cruises due to maintenance-related disruptions.

In July, a workers’ strike in Spain delayed the dry dock of the Carnival Liberty, which was forced to relocate to a shipyard in France. The move caused a delay in the ship's return to the U.S., leading to the cancellation of a July 6 sailing out of New Orleans.

“This past weekend, we were forced to move the vessel to a new shipyard to complete our work because of a labor work stoppage at the prior facility,” the cruise line said in an email to the guests in June. “Regrettably, this situation will delay the ship’s departure from Europe by a few days, impacting its scheduled return to service.”

According to Cruise Hive, affected guests received full refunds, travel reimbursements of up to $200, and a future cruise credit equal to 100% of their original fare.