Royal Caribbean cruise ship water slide malfunctions; horrifying video shows ‘stop please’ cries - Watch

A passenger aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas was injured after a water slide malfunction caused an acrylic glass panel to break mid-ride. The incident, on Thursday, caused chaos on the cruise with videos showing other passengers screaming, 'please stop'. While the guest has not been identified yet, officials said that the man is in stable condition.

CBS News reported that video of the accident shows water pouring out from the damaged section of the slide as bystanders shout, "Stop the slide! Stop the slide!” The footage was captured by passenger Jim Muldoon.

Royal Caribbean Group confirmed the mishap in a statement to PEOPLE: “Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide. The guest is being treated for his injuries.”

The company did not specify the severity of those injuries but noted the slide will remain closed for the rest of the voyage while an investigation is underway. The Icon of the Seas is expected to return to Miami by Saturday.

Thursday’s accident follows another safety incident on the same ship just weeks earlier. On July 27, a different passenger fell over the glass railing of an infinity pool while attempting to retrieve a pair of sunglasses. Video shared by Only in Florida shows the man leaning far over the edge, legs in the air, before tumbling over the railing.

Royal Caribbean later clarified that the guest fell onto the pool gutter, not overboard, and was uninjured: “Our crew immediately attended to the guest and fortunately the guest did not experience any injuries,” the cruise line said.

Just two weeks ago, a deadly altercation took place on the Royal Caribbean cruise. A 35-year-old South African crew member allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old South African woman multiple times while the ship was off the coast of San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The suspect then fled and jumped overboard. He was later found dead.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said that the altercation was ‘a personal dispute’ and said the woman was treated by the ship's medical team. Names of the two individuals involved were not revealed.