Incident aboard Royal Caribbean cruise leaves passenger injured: Watch what happened onboard

A cruise passenger got injured after the acrylic glass panel of a water slide broke off on board the Icon of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean. The incident took place on Thursday when the adult passenger was using the slide, ABC News reported. The guest was provided immediate medical attention and was being treated for injuries. The condition of the person is said to be stable. A water slide broke on the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas cruise ship. The video of the incident has gone viral.(REUTERS)

Viral video of water slide malfunction

Several passengers of the cruise ship captured the dramatic incident on their smartphones when the panel on the water slide broke off mid-way. Besides injuring one guest, this also sent water pouring into the public area, CBS News reported.

In a viral video of the incident, several passengers can be heard screaming in fear as water could be seen falling off the broken slide above them. The passengers asked the authorities to "stop the slide" when the incident took place.

Royal Caribbean reacts to the incident

Following the incident, an official statement from Royal Caribbean said that their team provided "medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide". They added that the affected person was being "treated for his injuries." However, officials have not disclosed the severity of the injuries as well as the identity of the guest.

Taking swift action in the matter, Royal Caribbean has shut down the water slide for the remainder of the sailing and stated that the incident will be further investigated by the concerned authorities.

Icon of the Seas started its journey from Port Miami on August 2. The ship had scheduled stoppages in the Netherlands Antilles, the US Virgin Islands, as well as the Bahamas, as per the data from CruiseMapper. The ship is expected to return to Miami on Saturday, August 9, and will later embark on another scheduled journey.

This comes weeks after a major altercation took place between two crew members onboard the Icon of the Seas on July 24, as per the Royal Bahamas Police Force. At that time, a South African woman was stabbed multiple times by a crew member while it was off the coast of the Bahamas' San Salvador Island. After the incident, the man fled the scene and jumped overboard. Later on, the medical staff discovered him dead.

