Royal Caribbean removes Labadee from 23 more cruise itineraries amid ongoing safety concerns

Passengers booked on Royal Caribbean’s upcoming Caribbean cruises were left disappointed after receiving emails stating that the cruise line will be dropping Labadee, Haiti, from the itineraries of 23 additional sailings. The port cancellation is adding to a growing list of itinerary changes the cruise line has made in recent months, and many were unhappy over the loss of a private destination, which is often considered a highlight of Caribbean voyages. Royal Caribbean continues to drop Labadee from its itineraries(Unsplash/Colin Lloyd)

Why was Labadee removed?

While Royal Caribbean did not cite a specific reason for the decision in the email, Cruise News Today stated that the move came amid ongoing unrest and security concerns in Haiti. While Labadee is a fenced-off private resort, its proximity to regions experiencing instability led to the cruise line approaching the matter cautiously. The cruise line previously paused its visits to the private port earlier this year due to similar concerns. The report added that the US State Department has also maintained a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory to the area due to gang violence and civil unrest.

According to Cruise News Today, 23 itineraries of five ships: Adventure, Freedom, Icon, Radiance, and Oasis, will be skipping the destination. While some are expected to replace the stop with ports like Nassau or Grand Turk, others are mulling over additional sea days. Reportedly, Royal Caribbean first canceled calls to Labadee back in the spring.

Royal Caribbean dropped Juneau earlier

Those taking Alaska cruises received disappointing news that the cruise line is removing Juneau, one of the most scenic and anticipated ports, from multiple itineraries. The change affected sailings aboard Ovation of the Seas, one of Royal Caribbean’s flagship vessels for Alaska voyages. The company cited ‘port availability issues’ as the primary reason for the update, although underlying tensions with Juneau’s local government appear to be a driving factor.

Where will ships stop instead?

To replace Juneau, Ovation of the Seas, according to Parade report, will now call at Sitka, Ketchikan, and Icy Strait Point. These locations are renowned for their breathtaking wilderness, native culture, and adventure offerings such as ziplining, wildlife tours, and fishing excursions. The alternatives still promise rich experiences in Alaska’s untamed beauty, the Parade report added.

FAQs:

Q: Why is Royal Caribbean cancelling stops at Labadee, Haiti?

A: While the cruise line has cited “port availability,” safety concerns due to unrest in the region are likely a contributing factor.

Q: How many cruises are affected?

A: Twenty-three more sailings have been affected by this change, bringing the total number of cancellations to several dozen in recent months.

Q: Will the cancelled port be replaced?

A: Not always. In some cases, an extra sea day is added; in others, alternate ports such as Nassau or CocoCay are included.

Q: Can passengers get compensation?

A: As of now, Royal Caribbean has not formally announced compensation for the dropped port. Affected guests should contact the cruise line or their travel agent for updates.