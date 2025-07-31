What happened at Portillo's in Oswego, Illinois? Multiple injured after car crashes into restaurant

Multiple people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle drove into a Portillo’s restaurant located in Oswego, Illinois. A person drove vehicle into Portillo's restaurant in Oswego, Illinois, leaving many people injured.(Pixabay/ representational)

According to the Oswego Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at the Portillo’s location at 2810 Route 34.

Authorities initially confirmed that first responders were on the scene and urged the public to avoid the area.

“Oswego Police are on scene at the Portillo's (2810 Route 34) for a vehicle that has driven into the restaurant. Several first responders are at or en route to the scene. Please avoid the area,” police said in an initial statement.

Injury updates

At 2:30 p.m., police reported that three people had been injured. That number rose sharply in a subsequent update at 3 p.m., when officials stated that 14 individuals had sustained injuries in the incident.

Of those injured, eight were transported to area hospitals, including at least one person listed in critical condition. The remaining six were treated on-site.

Investigation underway

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the crash was accidental.

“Investigators and a Traffic Reconstruction Officer are responding to conduct a thorough investigation of the crash. Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed to be an accident. As this is still an active investigation, information is subject to change. We continue to ask the public to avoid the area. Further updates will be provided as they become available,” police said.

Eyewitness accounts

Several witnesses shared updates on social media as the situation unfolded.

One person reported, "My neighbor was in the parking lot. The person drove completely through the revolving door and the car is fully inside the restaurant."

Another person added, “Just passed by there. One ambulance booked off toward hospital with policy escort and there are like four more ambulances and cops from different cities.”

A third person wrote, “Someone just ran thru the Portillos in Oswego check on your ppls it looks bad.”