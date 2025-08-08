What to watch: From Happy Gilmore 2 to Final Destination Bloodlines—Top 11 releases to stream this weekend
From slasher horror and psychological thrillers to romantic dramas and twisted comedies, this weekend’s streaming lineup covers it all. Whether you are in the mood for a chilling Stephen King adaptation, a surreal ride with Pedro Pascal, or a British rom-com with Ivy League charm, there is no shortage of options.
With fresh titles now available across Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Hulu, US Weekly reveals the 11 top picks to watch right now.
Top 11 OTT releases to stream this weekend
1. The Monkey – Hulu
Stephen King’s creepy toy monkey is back, and it is killing people. Theo James plays twin brothers haunted by the past in this eerie, darkly funny horror.
Watch on: Hulu
2. Freaky Tales – HBO Max
Pedro Pascal leads a wild, genre-bending anthology full of rappers, killers, and telekinetic basketball. It is weird in the best way.
Watch on: HBO Max
3. Clown in a Cornfield – Shudder
A small-town legend becomes a blood-soaked reality when Frendo the clown returns. The film is loud, slasher-y, and perfect for some midnight chills.
Watch on: Shudder
4. Final Destination: Bloodlines – HBO Max
The sixth chapter revives the death-by-premonition formula with gory creativity. Still silly, still addictive.
Watch on: HBO Max
5. My Oxford Year – Netflix
Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest bring romance, heartbreak, and academic drama to Netflix. It is breezy, polished, and heavy on feels.
Watch on: Netflix
6. The Phoenician Scheme – Peacock
Benicio del Toro tries to outrun death with Michael Cera tagging along. Think quirky crime comedy with Wes Anderson energy.
Watch on: Peacock
7. Happy Gilmore 2 – Netflix
Adam Sandler returns as Happy, this time raising money for his kid’s ballet. It is chaotic, familiar, and full of cameos.
Watch on: Netflix
8. Death of a Unicorn – HBO Max
Paul Rudd hits a unicorn. Jenna Ortega helps hide the body. The film is perfect for all Wednesday fans who are waiting for Season 2, Part 2.
Watch on: HBO Max
9. The Amateur – Hulu
Rami Malek becomes an assassin with zero training. Jon Bernthal and Laurence Fishburne also star in the project.
Watch on: Hulu
10. Drop – Peacock
Meghann Fahy’s date night turns into a digital death game. Short, sharp, and stressful.
Watch on: Peacock
11. Sinners – HBO Max
Michael B. Jordan fights vampires in 1930s Mississippi. A stylish, moody supernatural thriller from Ryan Coogler.
Watch on: HBO Max
