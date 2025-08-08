Wednesday Season 2: When will we see Lady Gaga in the show? Rosaline Rotwood character explained

Lady Gaga is all set to join Jenna Ortega in the second season of Netflix hit show, Wednesday. While her casting announcement was made earlier this summer, the details about her role are yet to be revealed. The first four episodes of Season 2 are currently streaming on the platform with no sign of Lady Gaga quite yet. It is safe to assume that she will make her first appearance on the show in Part 2, which will be released on September 3. Lady Gaga will appear in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2.(AFP)

Also read: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date, what to expect and more details on Netflix show

Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2: Character explained

So far, the only information we have regarding Gaga's role in the show is that she will play a professor at Nevermore Academy, the fictional boarding school Wednesday Addams attends. The makers shared the tidbit about her role in a post on X. They wrote, “Welcome to Nevermore, Mother Monster. Lady Gaga will guest star in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood — a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday. #TUDUM.”

Lady Gaga to release song for Wednesday Season 2

According to Variety, Lady Gaga is also set to release a song titled Dead Dance in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, which will coincide with her guest star role in the show. The song was reportedly recorded with the same team that helped made Gaga's latest album, Mayhem, primarily cowriters and co-producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

Also read: Who is the stalker in Wednesday Season 2? Here is everything you need to know

Talking about her collaboration with Lady Gaga, director and executive producer of Wednesday, Tim Burton said, "She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational."

He added, "I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

Additionally, Burton hinted that he may work with Gaga again in the future. The filmmaker said that he’s “done something else with her.” However, he did not provide any specific details regarding the project.

FAQs

When will Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 be released?

The show will release on September 3.

Who plays Wednesday?

Jenna Ortega plays the titular role.

Where can I watch Wednesday Season 2?

The show is out on Netflix.