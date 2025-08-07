Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date, what to expect and more details on Netflix show
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, starring Jenna Ortega, will be out on Netflix in September. Here is everything you need to know.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 premiered on Netflix earlier this week, taking viewers back to Nevermore Academy. The Jenna Ortega-led series returns fans to the eerie world of The Addams Family and the lead character, Wednesday. With the first part ending on a cliffhanger, anticipation is high about when the rest of the episodes will air. Here is everything you need to know about when the remaining episodes will be out.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date
Wednesday Season 2 consists of eight episodes. Four have been released under Part 1. The remaining episodes of Wednesday Season 2 will be out on September 3, Midnight PT(PT)/3 am ET. The episode titles have not been revealed by the outlet yet, as per Newsweek.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Where to watch
Fans can watch Wednesday, Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix. The first installment of Jenna Ortega’s show is also available on the streaming platform.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1: What happened
The show follows Wednesday as she tries to figure out who is stalking her, fights to save her friend Enid's (Emma Myers) life, and investigates a terrible scheme going on at Willow Hill, the local psychiatric hospital. As per Cosmopolitan, Wednesday and Uncle Fester discover a hidden bunker under the hospital, called LOIS. The place housed several outcasts who were believed to be dead, but were actually used for experiments.
Also read: Who is the villain in Wednesday season 2? The real crow master was not who anyone expected
The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Tyler the Hyde (Hunter Doohan) is also released from the bunker and goes on a rampage to find out where Wednesday is. In the final scene, he throws her out of a window. In the closing scenes, Wednesday’s fate remains uncertain. A voiceover implicitly confirms her death. "I've always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in my final moments, all I hear is my mother's words ringing in my ears. Maybe I have made things worse. Much worse," she says.
Fans will have to wait till September 3 to find out how Wednesday manages to get out of the situation. Not just that, the episodes will also bring Lady Gaga to the show, who will portray a mysterious character at Nevermore Academy.
FAQs:
When will Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 be released?
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will be out on September 3.
Where can I watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?
The new episodes will be out on Netflix.
Is Lady Gaga a part of Wednesday Season 2?
Yes, the singer will appear in Part 2 of the series.