Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date, what to expect and more details on Netflix show

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 premiered on Netflix earlier this week, taking viewers back to Nevermore Academy. The Jenna Ortega-led series returns fans to the eerie world of The Addams Family and the lead character, Wednesday. With the first part ending on a cliffhanger, anticipation is high about when the rest of the episodes will air. Here is everything you need to know about when the remaining episodes will be out. Jenna Ortega in Wednesday Season 2(Instagram/Netflix)

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date

Wednesday Season 2 consists of eight episodes. Four have been released under Part 1. The remaining episodes of Wednesday Season 2 will be out on September 3, Midnight PT(PT)/3 am ET. The episode titles have not been revealed by the outlet yet, as per Newsweek.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Where to watch

Fans can watch Wednesday, Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix. The first installment of Jenna Ortega’s show is also available on the streaming platform.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1: What happened

The show follows Wednesday as she tries to figure out who is stalking her, fights to save her friend Enid's (Emma Myers) life, and investigates a terrible scheme going on at Willow Hill, the local psychiatric hospital. As per Cosmopolitan, Wednesday and Uncle Fester discover a hidden bunker under the hospital, called LOIS. The place housed several outcasts who were believed to be dead, but were actually used for experiments.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Tyler the Hyde (Hunter Doohan) is also released from the bunker and goes on a rampage to find out where Wednesday is. In the final scene, he throws her out of a window. In the closing scenes, Wednesday’s fate remains uncertain. A voiceover implicitly confirms her death. "I've always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in my final moments, all I hear is my mother's words ringing in my ears. Maybe I have made things worse. Much worse," she says.

Fans will have to wait till September 3 to find out how Wednesday manages to get out of the situation. Not just that, the episodes will also bring Lady Gaga to the show, who will portray a mysterious character at Nevermore Academy.

