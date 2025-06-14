Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Wednesday Season 2 brings new principal, fiery powers and fresh drama to Nevermore Academy

ByHT US Desk
Jun 14, 2025 02:36 AM IST

Wednesday Season 2 is set to release in Fall 2025 on Netflix. The first part will stream on August 6 and the remaining episodes on September 3.

Netflix’s Wednesday is shaking things up for Season 2. One of the biggest changes? Nevermore Academy is getting a new principal, the OTT giant has confirmed. After the death of Principal Larissa Weems (played by Gwendoline Christie) in Season 1, a new face will lead Nevermore Academy. And, he is bringing some serious heat. Actor Steve Buscemi joins the cast as Principal Dort, a character with the power of pyrokinesis (yes, fire powers).

Wednesday Season 2 release date confirmed by Netflix.(Netflix)
Pyrokinesis adds a spark to the story

Unlike Weems, who could shapeshift, Principal Dort’s abilities allow him to control fire. That means things at Nevermore are about to get more intense. His flaming fingertips have already made an appearance in teaser visuals, hinting at the kind of power he wields. It is the first time we will see pyrokinesis in the show, and it opens up new possibilities for how psychic abilities are used at the academy.

What to expect from Wednesday season 2

With Principal Dort at the helm, there is a whole new energy at Nevermore. While we do not know exactly how he fits into the bigger story, it is clear he will play a major role in the upcoming mystery. New outcast dynamics, a shift in leadership and the addition of fiery powers suggest Season 2 will dive even deeper into the supernatural world that made the show a hit.

Also read: Wednesday Season 2 release date confirmed as Jenna Ortega ‘excited’ to return. Watch trailer

A quick look back at Season 1

The first season of Wednesday introduced us to a darker version of the Addams Family world, led by Jenna Ortega’s sharp and witty Wednesday Addams. The mystery surrounding Hyde, the monster behind a series of attacks, and the shocking twist involving Miss Thornhill (played by Christina Ricci) kept fans hooked till the end. With its mix of eerie charm, psychic powers, and school drama, Season 1 set a solid foundation for what is to come.

FAQs

Who is the new principal in Wednesday Season 2?

Steve Buscemi joins the cast as Principal Dort, replacing the late Principal Weems.

Q2: What is Principal Dort’s power in Season 2?

Principal Dort has pyrokinesis, which means he can control and produce fire.

Q3: When is Wednesday Season 2 releasing?

Season 2 is set to release this year on Netflix. The first set of episodes will air on August 6 and the remaining on September 3.

Q4: What happened to Principal Weems in Season 1?

Principal Larissa Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, died in the Season 1 finale.

Saturday, June 14, 2025
