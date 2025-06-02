All the deets on Lady Gaga's Wednesday character: Here comes Rosaline Rotwood!

Who's joining Jenna Ortega in Wednesday's second stint on our screens? But of course, Lady Gaga! Jenna Ortega will soon be seen sharing screen space with Lady Gaga in season 2 of Wednesday

Putting any and all speculation to rest, Netflix, at its Tudum fan event held in Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Saturday, May 31, officially brought on Lady Gaga as part of the Wednesday family. The pop star and actor of repute will be playing "the mysterious and enigmatic Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday", as stated on their website's official announcement.

The event was all in all a very special evening for fans as Gaga jumped out of a coffin to perform a mini set, getting into the groove of the eerie Addams-stamped vibe. She performed Mayhem tracks Zombieboy and Abracadabra, laced with a dance performance to the Cramps' Goo Goo Muck, a direct ode you can say, to Jenna's viral dance scene from the first season of Wednesday. Following this she jumped right back into her coffin, leaving audiences wanting more.

Gaga's role in the second season of Wednesday comes shortly after her work in Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) was widely panned — largely owing to the near-unanimous disappointment in how the Joaquin Phoenix-led franchise was taken forward. That being said, Gaga is sure an actor worth her salt, as her work in House of Gucci (2021) and prior to that, A Star is Born (2019) has demonstrated. As a matter of fact, the latter has also gotten her an Oscar win for Best Original Song coupled with a Best Actress nomination — not an easy feat by any means!

As far as Gaga's horror cred in acting goes, she starred in two seasons of FX's American Horror Story — the first was in season 5 titled Hotel in which she lead the season as Elizabeth 'The Countess' Johnson and the second was in season 6 titled Roanoke in which she played Scáthach.

Coming back to Wednesday, the first 6 minutes of season 2 was shared by Netflix on Saturday.

Though there's no sign of Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood in it, we're sure when the moment comes, everyone will be absolutely blown away.