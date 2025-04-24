Wednesday Season 2 release date confirmed as Jenna Ortega ‘excited’ to return. Watch trailer

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Wednesday Season 2. The streaming giant cleverly made the announcement on April 23 (Wednesday) with the first official trailer along with a handful of images. Wednesday Season 2 release date confirmed by Netflix with new trailer(Netflix)

When will Wednesday Season 2 be released?

The second season of the beloved horror-comedy will be released in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Is Jenna Ortega returning to the show?

Jenna Ortega will return as the titular character, Wednesday Addams, in the second season. “The most exciting thing is being able to revisit her,” the 22-year-old, who is a producer in the upcoming season, told Tudum.

“Wednesday Addams is one of the coolest characters of all time, so to have gotten the opportunity to play her once was incredible, and then to be able to slip into the costume and tone again, it’s so much fun,” Ortega went on.

“She runs circles around everyone that she has a conversation with, so to play someone who’s so much more intelligent than you will ever be, it’s quite funny and strange and enjoyable,” she added.

What will Wednesday Season 2 be about?

The upcoming season will expand The Addams Family storyline by introducing new characters like Morticia Addams' mother, Hester Frump, who will be played by Joanna Lumley.

“Season 1 really focused on Wednesday, but you met the other characters but didn’t get to know them, and now we get to expand their storylines and expand the scope and breadth of the show,” creator Alfred Gough told the outlet.

What does the cast look like?

In addition to Ortega and Lumley, the cast includes:

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Georgie Farmer as Ajax Victor Dorobantu as Thing Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

Other Season 2 cast members include: Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga in a mystery role.