Lady Gaga apologizes as mic malfunction nearly derails headlining Coachella performance: ‘I felt so bad for her’

Lady Gaga suffered microphone problems at the start of “Mayhem” performance during the opening minutes of her second Coachella headline set. Lady Gaga's head microphone began to malfunction and kept cutting off as she attempted to perform her second song, the recent single “Abracadabra.”. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Gaga's head microphone began to malfunction and kept cutting off as she attempted to perform her second song, the recent single “Abracadabra.”

The Oscar winner seemed unfazed by the problem, as she continued to sing and perform her intricate dance while hanging from a tall dress-like framework.

She then skillfully replaced the malfunctioning device with a handheld microphone as she made her way through the enormous outfit.

After changing her outfit quickly, the singer reappeared a few minutes later with a brand-new head mic and carried on with the remainder of the set without any problems.

Lady Gaga apologizes to Coachella crowd

Later in the same evening, Gaga admitted the issue with the festival audience and quipped: “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live.”

Fans expressed their admiration for the musician's handling of the issue on social media, arguing that it simply demonstrated her skill.

Also Read: 'Vehicles off the streets': Coachella apologises after 12-hour traffic chaos, pledges major fixes for weekend 2

Lady Gaga's fans react as singer apologizes

Meanwhile, several X users and her fans reacted to the Gaga's video apologising to the Coachella crowd, with one saying: “This microphone mishap is the best thing that could happen!!!”

“I felt so bad for her, but she’s a professional. The show must go on,” said AlexQWalker.

“Seeing Lady Gaga's mic malfunction and she managed to perform with a regular microphone with ease just proves how amazing at improv she is,” third user wrote. “I really enjoyed seeing how she managed to salvage the performance, and it makes me respect her even more.”

“Lady Gaga's microphone cutting out within 30 seconds of her starting her performance and then she was given a hand microphone and readjusted perfectly.........THATS MOTHER,” one more chimed in.

Gaga was praised for solidifying her place as one of the festival's best headliners following her debut performance last week.

The singer revealed to her followers that she intended to construct “an opera house in the desert” as a “romantic gesture” to them.

She previously took the top spot at the Californian festival in 2017.