Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's Joker: Folie à Deux becomes one of the lowest rated DC films with 39% Rotten Tomatoes score

Joker: Folie à Deux sees a declining rating trend

The Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes for the film reads, “Joaquin Phoenix's eponymous Joker takes the stand in a sequel that dances around while the story remains still, although Lady Gaga's wildcard energy gives Folie á Deux some verve.” The film stood at 39% score on the American review-aggregation website for film and television. The Rotten Tomatoes rating signifies what proportion of reviews of a film are positive. Anything below 60% is considered ‘rotten’ while anything above that mark is called ‘fresh’.

Its rating puts Joker: Folie à Deux right below Justice League (2017) which managed to score 40% despite facing huge backlash. However, the noir-thriller is still far away from DC's lowest rated movies like Suicide Squad (2016) at 26% and Green Lantern (2011) at 25%.

The declining trend in the ratings is also a concern for the movie's box office performance. The film has been critcised in terms of its storytelling style. While Joaquin and Lady Gaga have been praised for their intense acting prowess, the plot and pacing has failed to impress most of the audiences.

Joker: Folie à Deux's box office uncertainty

Right now the success of the film is uncertain, since it is yet to release in many theatres in North America. Fans and industry experts are curious to see if Joker: Folie à Deux can recover despite the rocky start and connect with a wider audience base. The film's box office performance could be influenced by its rating, especially as it aims to reach the $1 billion benchmark set by Joker in 2019.

Joker: Folie à Deux is directed by Todd Phillips. The film released on October 4, 2024.