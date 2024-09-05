Joker Folie a Deux first reactions out: Film gets 11-min standing ovation at Venice Film Festival but bad reviews

Joker: Folie a Deux, a musical psychological thriller film helmed by Todd Phillips, received a standing ovation of 11 minutes at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. However, the first reviews don't seem to reflect that. (Also Read | Lady Gaga proudly shows off her diamond engagement ring at Venice Film Festival ahead of Joker: Folie a Deux premiere) Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker Folie a Deux.

Joker receives standing ovation

Joaquin, Lady Gaga and Todd were congratulated by an ecstatic theatre crowd at the Sala Grande, receiving an incredible 10.5-minute standing ovation, as per news agency ANI. As per the report, throughout the ovation, the audience occasionally erupted in yells of "Ga-ga, Ga-ga, Ga-ga!" During interruptions in the chants, others exclaimed, "Gaga, we love you!". The actor-singer thanked and blew kisses to fans.

No unanimous praise for Joker 2

Even though the film received a long standing ovation, it couldn't get good reviews. Hollywood Reporter wrote in its review of the film: 'Gaga is a compelling live-wire presence'. However, the film is called ‘dour’ that ‘desperately needs’ regular interventions from the lead characters' songs.

The Guardian review panned Phoenix’s performance ‘as single-note as before’. It added that it ‘certainly as forceful and his screen presence is potent.’

Indie Wire's called it, ‘boring, flat, and such a criminal waste of Lady Gaga that we should demand a public hearing’.

Variety, in its review, called it ‘an overly cautious sequel’ that is ‘desperate-to-be-darkly-irreverent but actually rather clunky and earthbound musical sequel’.

About Joker

The first Joker was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

Joaquin reprises his role as Joker in the sequel, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. Joker: Folie a Deux will release on October 4.