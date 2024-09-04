Lady Gaga proudly shows off her diamond engagement ring at Venice Film Festival ahead of Joker: Folie a Deux premiere

Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski have made it official at the Venice International Film Festival 2024. The actor confirmed her engagement with the tech investor/entrepreneur by flaunting her engagement ring. Lady Gaga was proudly seen sharing her huge diamond ring while being clicked by the photographers ahead of the premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux. (Also read: 4 new insights into Joker 2 by director Todd Phillips, from a new Harley Quinn to sequel's humongous budget) Lady Gaga shared her engagement ring at Venice International Film Festival.

Lady Gaga shares diamond ring at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga and Michael are currently attending the film festival for the former's upcoming noir action-thriller featuring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. The couple made a grand entrance, with Lady Gaga dazzling everyone in a stunning 8-carat diamond ring from Tiffany & Co. The exquisite ring has everyone abuzz, with its value expected to be anywhere from $59,816 to $677,491, according to StoneAlgo.

The pop singer-actor wore a black and white polka dot La Roxx minidress with sheer black tights, pointed-toe black heels, and a pair of black sunglasses. She also wore a diamond accessory. She completed her look with her long blonde hair styled in a classic half-up hairdo.

Lady Gaga confirmed her relationship with Michael while speaking to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She referred to Michael as “my fiancé” in a TikTok video, reported by The Independent.

Lady Gaga's character in Joker: Folie a Deux

Lady Gaga portrays the iconic Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux. In an interview with Variety, filmmaker Todd Phillips stated that he has reimagined the character with a new perspective. He mentioned that unlike Margot Robbie's "gum-chewing" and sassy gestures in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, Lady Gaga's depiction is more grounded, despite being manipulative.

About Joker: Folie À Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux will release in the US theatres on October 4 and in Indian cinemas on October 2. The 2019 prequel was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin winning Best Actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for Original Score. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey also star in the sequel.