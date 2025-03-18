2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners full list: Taylor Swift dominates voted categories, Lady Gaga earns honour

(LIVE): The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards hit hard and soft with that me espresso at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday, March 17, 2025. The fully stacked award categories saw Taylor Swift not only lead this year’s nominees but also sweep the socially voted award titles. Lady Gaga accepts the innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Morgan Wallen matched the competition spirit with 10 nods. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Tate McRae, SZA, Muni Long, Usher, Chris Brown and others also earned consequential nods.

LL Cool J took charge of the steep competition scene in LA, returning as the night’s host. The “Mama Said Knock You Out” singer previously hosted and performed at the 2022 edition of the ceremony. This year’s performers’ list also included Bad Bunny, Gracie Abrams, Nelly, Billie Eilish, Muni Long and Kenny Chesney.

A handful of musical honours were announced ahead of the big night for music. The 2025 iHeartRadio Landmark Award was bestowed upon Nelly, especially since his “album releases have inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades,” per PEOPLE. Grammy winner Lady Gaga was honoured with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey, the bestselling female artist of all time, was the recipient of the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Here are this year’s winners of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners list

Song of the Year: “Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone

Album of the Year: “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” - Billie Eilish

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Pop Artist of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter

Best Collaboration: “Die With a Smile” - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best New Artist (Pop): Teddy Swims

Country Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Country Song of the Year: “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone - Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country): Shaboozey

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: GloRilla

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): BossMan Dlow

R&B Song of the Year: “Made For Me” - Muni Long

R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

World Artist of the Year: Tyla

Best New Artist (R&B): 4Batz

Alternative Song of the Year: “Too Sweet” - Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year: Green Day

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock): Fontaines DC

Rock Song of the Year: “A Symptom of Being Human” - Shinedown

Rock Artist of the Year: Shinedown

Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year: “Perro Negro” - Bad Bunny ft FEID

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year: FEID

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban): Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Alch Si” - Grupo Frontera and Carin Leon

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexica): Xavi

Producer of the Year: Julian Bunetta

Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

K-pop Artist of the Year: ATEEZ

K-pop Song of the Year: “Who” - Jimin

Best New K-pop Artist: ILLIT

Favourite Soundtrack *Socially voted category: Wicked

Favourite Broadway Debut *Socially voted: Rachel Zegler for Romeo + Juliet

Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge: *Socially voted: “GGUM” - Yeonjun (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

Favourite Surprise Guest: *Socially voted: Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favourite Tour Tradition *Socially voted: Taylor Swift - Surprise songs

Best Lyrics *Socially voted: “Fortnight” - Taylor Swift ft Post Malone

Best Music Video *Socially voted: “Fortnight” - Taylor Swift ft Post Malone

Favourite Tour Style *Socially voted: Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour

Favourite Tour Photographer *Socially voted: Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Favourite On Screen *Socially voted: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)

