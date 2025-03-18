2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners full list: Taylor Swift dominates voted categories, Lady Gaga earns honour
Taylor Swift swept the socially voted categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 on March 17. TXT's Yeonjun won the K-pop Dance Challenge title.
(LIVE): The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards hit hard and soft with that me espresso at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday, March 17, 2025. The fully stacked award categories saw Taylor Swift not only lead this year’s nominees but also sweep the socially voted award titles.
Morgan Wallen matched the competition spirit with 10 nods. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Tate McRae, SZA, Muni Long, Usher, Chris Brown and others also earned consequential nods.
LL Cool J took charge of the steep competition scene in LA, returning as the night’s host. The “Mama Said Knock You Out” singer previously hosted and performed at the 2022 edition of the ceremony. This year’s performers’ list also included Bad Bunny, Gracie Abrams, Nelly, Billie Eilish, Muni Long and Kenny Chesney.
A handful of musical honours were announced ahead of the big night for music. The 2025 iHeartRadio Landmark Award was bestowed upon Nelly, especially since his “album releases have inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades,” per PEOPLE. Grammy winner Lady Gaga was honoured with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey, the bestselling female artist of all time, was the recipient of the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award.
Here are this year’s winners of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners list
Song of the Year: “Beautiful Things” - Benson Boone
Pop Song of the Year:
Album of the Year: “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” - Billie Eilish
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Pop Artist of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter
Best Collaboration: “Die With a Smile” - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Best New Artist (Pop): Teddy Swims
Country Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll
Country Song of the Year: “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone - Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country): Shaboozey
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: GloRilla
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): BossMan Dlow
R&B Song of the Year: “Made For Me” - Muni Long
R&B Artist of the Year: SZA
World Artist of the Year: Tyla
Best New Artist (R&B): 4Batz
Alternative Song of the Year: “Too Sweet” - Hozier
Alternative Artist of the Year: Green Day
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock): Fontaines DC
Rock Song of the Year: “A Symptom of Being Human” - Shinedown
Rock Artist of the Year: Shinedown
Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year: “Perro Negro” - Bad Bunny ft FEID
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year: FEID
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban): Kapo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Alch Si” - Grupo Frontera and Carin Leon
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexica): Xavi
Producer of the Year: Julian Bunetta
Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen
K-pop Artist of the Year: ATEEZ
K-pop Song of the Year: “Who” - Jimin
Best New K-pop Artist: ILLIT
Favourite Soundtrack *Socially voted category: Wicked
Favourite Broadway Debut *Socially voted: Rachel Zegler for Romeo + Juliet
Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge: *Socially voted: “GGUM” - Yeonjun (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)
Favourite Surprise Guest: *Socially voted: Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce
Favourite Tour Tradition *Socially voted: Taylor Swift - Surprise songs
Best Lyrics *Socially voted: “Fortnight” - Taylor Swift ft Post Malone
Best Music Video *Socially voted: “Fortnight” - Taylor Swift ft Post Malone
Favourite Tour Style *Socially voted: Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour
Favourite Tour Photographer *Socially voted: Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter
Favourite On Screen *Socially voted: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)
