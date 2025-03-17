NMIXX chase ‘Song of the Year’ status with ‘Know About Me’ title track off Fe3O4 EP threequel

After teasing their fandom, NSWER, with the pre-release track “High Horse,” breakout K-pop stars NMIXX dropped their long-awaited title track for their latest comeback on March 17. “KNOW ABOUT ME,” the leading song off the 6-track Fe3O4: FORWARD, instantly climbed the ranks to earn its status as the favourite title track of the girl group’s fans. March 17, 2025: Fans are already in love with NMIXX's new title track, "KNOW ABOUT ME." (X / @NMIXX_official)

Hallyu enthusiasts tuning in for the finale of NMIXX’s three-part Fe3O4 album series started raving about “KNOW ABOUT ME” on social media as soon as they were done spinning it for the first time. NMIXX’s brand-new title track celebrated a complete musical U-turn as Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin redefined their signature identity with “KNOW ABOUT ME.”

A considerable chunk of the fanbase has already hailed it the ‘Song of the Year,' just like Haewon hoped for. "We worked hard to prepare this album, and I hope the title track "KNOW ABOUT ME" will be called the "Song of the Year" for 2025. We’ll do our best in our upcoming activities, so please look forward to it!" she expressed her confidence about the brand-new title track.

Watch NMIXX's Know About Me music video:

About NMIXX's new comeback with EP Fe3O4: FORWARD

The “Fe3O4: FORWARD” tracklist also features the following songs: “High Horse,” “Slingshot,” “Golden Recipe,” “Papillon,” and “Ocean.” The new mini-album continues the storyline after the much-loved EP “Fe3O4: STICK OUT.”

As we reported previously, this particular comeback ushered in a new era altogether as their favourite K-pop act teamed up with Paramdeep Singh, a renowned Indian dancer/choreographer who’s won one too many accolades for his impressive contribution to the dance scene.

Akin to their new border-crossing collaboration, NMIXX’s ”Fe3O4: FORWARD” captures the essence of embarking on an adventure and challenging the status quo. As the album’s title suggests, the EP pens a story of creating a utopia in the real world by moving forward and embracing inclusivity and togetherness.

As a result, the tracklist, when put together, not only blends a range of genres but also serves as a reminder that you are not alone. Moreover, JYP Entertainment's fast-rising group’s name itself stands for diversity—meaning “Now,” “New,” “Next,” and “Mix,” referring to“the best combination for a new era.”

NMIXX's “Fe3O4: FORWARD” is now available on all digital/streaming platforms. However, the EP will be released physically on March 21, 2025.