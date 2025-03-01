Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' J-Hope, Seventeen's Hoshi x Woozi and more new music: March K-pop comebacks

March 2025 is going to be an unforgettable chapter of new K-pop releases, especially for fans of soloists from the third generation. BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' J-Hope, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi x Woozi, Red Velvet's Seulgi and EXO's Xiumin are all set to roll out back-to-back brand-new comeback eras this month. New K-pop releases from BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' J-Hope are set to drop on the same day: March 7, 2025. (Instagram / @jennierubyjane / @uarmyhope)

Except for well-established and beloved music acts returning with more groovy tunes for their loyal fandoms, the next month will also introduce fans to some fresh discographies, thanks to debut presentations from Starship Entertainment's KiiiKiii and BEAT Interactive's NEWBEAT.

March K-pop releases all about solo comebacks?

Some of the most anticipated musical releases that fans are desperately looking forward to are, without a doubt, Jennie's first solo studio album, “Ruby", and J-Hope's new single, "Sweet Dreams ft Miguel.”

The BLACKPINK songbird's solo projects continue ahead of the recently announced full-group tour schedules. Ready to leave her mark, Jennie is following in her fellow members Rose, Jisoo and Lisa's footsteps. With everyone else's recent solo projects already spinning in BLINKs' playlists, Jennie's preparations starting with her pre-release singles “Mantra,” “ZEN,” “Love Hangover,” and “EXTRAL” will finally crescendo with the album release on March 7.

March 10 is already shaping up to be a big day for K-pop enthusiasts. Except for the new SEVENTEEN unit, ITZY's Yeji is slated to make her solo debut with the album “AIR.” Then, Red Velvet Seulgi's second mini-album, “Accidentally On Purpose,” will also be out for streaming the same day. Interview X, the second mini-album by Xiumin of EXO, is yet another stellar addition that will leave fans starstruck that same day.

New SEVENTEEN sub-unit debut

Simultaneously, SEVENTEEN continues to rule international music charts. As part of yet another experiment, the 13-member boy group is sharing a fresh sub-unit featuring the fan-favourite duo of Hoshi and Woozi. The boys' first-ever single album, “BEAM”, will be out on March 10.

Other beloved K-pop artists dropping music in March include ONEWE, BTOB, TREASURE, SF9, LE SSERAFIM, STAYC, THE BOYZ, and NMIXX.

Check out the March K-pop comeback calendar released so far.

K-pop releases out in March 2025

March 1

Beomhan: Single release “D.U.M. (Dancing Until Moonlight)” (Time: 12 am EST)

March 2

YOUNG POSSE: Album “COLD” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 3

Yu Soohyun: “Thrilled” music release (CD Album for sale on March 14)

March 4

8TURN: 1st single album “LEGGO” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 5

BTOB: EP Album “BTODAY” (Time: 6 pm KST)

EP Album “BTODAY” (Time: 6 pm KST) ONEWE: 2nd full album “WE: Dream Chaser” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 6

GENBLUE: 1st EP Album “ACT LIKE THAT” (Time: 6 pm KST)

1st EP Album “ACT LIKE THAT” (Time: 6 pm KST) INFINITE: 8th mini-album “LIFE INFINITE” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 7

BLACKPINK Jennie solo album: 1st studio album "RUBY"

1st studio album "RUBY" BTS' J-Hope: “Sweet Dream (feat Miguel)” (Time: 2 pm KST)

“Sweet Dream (feat Miguel)” (Time: 2 pm KST) TREASURE: Special mini-album “PLEASURE” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Special mini-album “PLEASURE” (Time: 6 pm KST) W24: 6th mini-album “Seize the Day” (Time: 12 pm KST)

March 10

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi x Woozi debut: 1st single album “BEAM” (Time: 6 pm KST)

1st single album “BEAM” (Time: 6 pm KST) ITZY's Yeji solo debut: Album “AIR” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Album “AIR” (Time: 6 pm KST) Red Velvet's Seulgi: 2nd mini-album “Accidentally On Purpose” (Time: 6 pm KST)

2nd mini-album “Accidentally On Purpose” (Time: 6 pm KST) EXO's Xiumin: 2nd mini-album “Interview X” (Time: 6 pm KST)

2nd mini-album “Interview X” (Time: 6 pm KST) NTX: 2nd album “Over Track” (Time: 12 pm KST)

March 11

SF9: Mini-album “LOVE RACE” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Mini-album “LOVE RACE” (Time: 6 pm KST) Shin Soohyun: 1st single album “i am” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 12

FANTASY BOYS: Japan 1st album “SHINE THE WAY”

March 13

SAY MY NAME: 2nd EP “My Name Is…” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 14

LE SSERAFIM: 5th mini-album “HOT” (Time: 1 pm KST)

5th mini-album “HOT” (Time: 1 pm KST) AtHeart debut

March 17

NMIXX: 4th EP “Fe3O4: FORWARD” (Time: 6 pm KST)

4th EP “Fe3O4: FORWARD” (Time: 6 pm KST) THE BOYZ: 3rd album “Unexpected” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 18

STAYC: 5th single album “S” (Time: 6pm KST)

March 19

Dragon Pony: EP “Not Out” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 20

Ailee: 7th mini-album “(Me)moir” (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 24

NEWBEAT debut: 1st full album release “RAW AND RAD” (Pre-release single “JeLLo” out on March 5)

1st full album release “RAW AND RAD” (Pre-release single “JeLLo” out on March 5) KiiiKiii debut: 1st EP “UNCUT GEM”

*New releases will be added as and when announced.