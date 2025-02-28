BTS' J-Hope’s new single faces backlash as release date coincides with BLACKPINK's Jennie’s album; ‘not a coincidence’

BTS’ J-Hope is all set to drop his highly anticipated new single Sweet Dreams on March 7, featuring none other than Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel. The announcement has generated significant excitement, as the cover art for the single reveals J-Hope cruising through the clouds in a convertible, hinting at the dreamy and ethereal vibe of the track. A statement from BigHit Music describes Sweet Dreams as a record that expresses “the desire to love and be loved,” capturing J-Hope's reflective yet optimistic style. BTS' J-hope and BLACKPINK's Jennie

This collaboration marks J-Hope’s latest high-profile partnership, adding Miguel to his impressive list of past collaborators, which includes Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers, his BTS bandmate Jungkook, Le Sserafim’s Huh Yunjin, Gaeko, Yoon Mi-rae, J. Cole, and more. Sweet Dreams is J-Hope’s first single as a lead artist since the release of his Hope on the Street, Vol. 1 EP last year, which accompanied his six-part documentary series while he was completing his mandatory military service. In a post from January, J-Hope teased that new music would be on the way in March 2025, setting the stage for his upcoming release.

Fans react to the announcement

The announcement has left fans buzzing with anticipation. Many expressed excitement at the prospect of J-Hope and Miguel joining forces. “It is interesting to imagine how their styles will merge. J-Hope has shown his ability to explore different sounds before, such as on Chicken Noodle Soup or Hope World, so Sweet Dreams could be a dreamy, melodic track with a touch of his trademark optimism,” one fan commented. Others shared their enthusiasm, with one remarking, “J-Hope and Miguel teaming up? This is going to be magical.” Another fan simply stated, “J-Hope and Miguel on the same track? This is gonna be a vibe!”

However, some fans have also noticed an interesting coincidence — the release date of J-Hope's new single falls on the same day that BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to drop her solo album Ruby. This has led to speculation among some fans, who suggest that the timing might not be entirely coincidental. “ALWAYS on BLACKPINK’s release dates. The obsession this company has with BLACKPINK is insane,” one fan wrote, while another added, “So obsessed with Jennie.” A third comment noted, “The obsession with Jennie is crazy,” with yet another fan implying that the date was clearly “not a coincidence.”

J-Hope’s solo tour

In addition to the release of Sweet Dreams, J-Hope is gearing up for his first-ever solo tour. The Hope on the Stage world tour will kick off on February 28 in Seoul and is set to conclude in Osaka in June. The tour will include stops in major cities such as Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, Los Angeles, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei.

With both his new single and solo tour on the horizon, J-Hope is proving that 2025 is set to be a year filled with new music and unforgettable performances.