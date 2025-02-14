Blackpink's Jennie hops on viral Doechii wave with new collab for 1st full solo album

A week from now, Hallyu enthusiasts will be treated to a brand-new ‘K-pop Kollab,’ thanks to the ‘JENNIE X DOECHII’ announcement. BLACKPINK's Jennie teased a collab with viral Grammy-winning Florida artist Doechii on February 14, 2025. (Instagram )

On February 14 KST, BLACKPINK's Jennie confirmed that she was partnering up with Grammy-winning Florida rapper, who has gone viral for tracks like “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” “What It Is (Block Boy),” and “Denial Is a River.”

The K-pop diva and Doechii's upcoming collab track is called “EXTERNAL.” According to a brief sneak peek released on Valentine's Day, the song will be out on music platforms on February 21 at 2 pm KST (12 am EST).

Check out the Jennie X Doechii collab teaser:

“EXTERNAL” will be featured on her forthcoming first full solo album, "Ruby,” which will be released on March 7. Fans have already gotten a taste of her 15-tracklist, which boasts a star-packed collab package.

Jennie's solo album project

Back in October 2024, Jennie released the album's first single, “Mantra.” Thereafter, a second single, “Love Hangover” ft Dominic Fike, with Riverdale's Charles Melton starring in the music video, dropped on January 31, 2025. “Ruby” will also feature appearances by Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis and FKJ.

Jennie Kim broke into the Hot 100 at #96 thanks to the latter track. It marks her third solo track on the chart, and the milestone has helped her strike a tie with fellow BLACKPINK member Rose for the second-most Hot 100 features among K-pop soloists, per Forbes.

Moreover, the K-pop sensation will be honoured at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 29. Alongside K-pop girl group aespa bagging the Group of the Year trophy at the event, The Idol actress will be cheered on with the Global Force Award celebration.