Blackpink’s Jennie and aespa are all set to receive Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

K-pop sensation Jennie Kim from popular girl group BLACKPINK, is set to be honoured at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The powerhouse performer will be awarded the Global Force Award at the event alongside other pop names from the industry including Meghan Trainor and Tyla. The recognition underscores Jennie’s immense influence and success, demonstrated by the popularity of her hit single Love Hangover and the growing excitement surrounding her upcoming album, Ruby. The album is expected to mark a significant milestone in her solo journey, amplifying her impact on the global music scene. The award ceremony will take place live in Los Angeles on March 29, coinciding with her continued rise to prominence. Blackpink’s Jennie and aespa

According to Forbes, the honour acknowledges “the incomparable Jennie,” with emphasis on her exceptional influence as a solo artist. Her breakthrough moments have solidified her place in music history, not only as a member of Blackpink but also as a solo act making a lasting mark worldwide. The recognition also makes history as the first time a Korean soloist will receive this award, with previous accolades going to popular K-pop groups like TWICE and NewJeans. Fans worldwide have eagerly expressed their joy on social media, calling the honour long overdue. “Well deserved! Jennie’s global impact is undeniable—this is just the beginning,” one fan wrote, while others echoed sentiments of pride and excitement, recognizing her resilience amidst public scrutiny. One more comment was, “The incomparable Jennie has hit it out of the park.”

Alongside Jennie, K-pop group Vespa will be honoured with Group of the Year, acknowledging their groundbreaking achievements, particularly after the success of their debut album Armageddon. Billboard’s Chief Brand Officer, Dana Droppo, shared the significance of the event, stating, “The 2025 Billboard Women in Music event celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and reshape the future of music.”