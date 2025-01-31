BLACKPINK's Jennie releases new single with Riverdale’s Reggie; fans speculate she's ‘trying to make someone jealous’

BLACKPINK's Jennie has just released a new single Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike ahead of her highly anticipated album, Ruby, set to drop on March 7. The track delves into the complexity of being drawn to someone who is both intoxicating and toxic, with Jennie crooning, “We say it’s over, but I keep f***ing with you... I wake up with this love hangover.” Accompanying the single is a low-key feral music video, shot in Mexico City and directed by Bradley & Pablo. The video features Riverdale star Charles Melton, known for playing Reggie Mantle, as Jennie’s boyfriend. Their on-screen relationship is filled with chaos, as their dates always end in disaster. BLACKPINK's Jennie and Charles Melton

Fans were quick to express their excitement and love for the release. MTV UK commented, “OMG???!? Jennie you are spoiling us.” One fan added, “The video is amazing! So funny and witty, your voice is sooooo satisfying. I'm so in love with everything, can't stop listening to Love Hangover!!!!” Others were thrilled to see Melton in the video, jokingly referring to the crossover with Riverdale. “IS THIS A NEW MULTIVERSE OF RIVERDALE?!” one fan asked, while another speculated, “We are getting Riverdale flashbacks right now.” Some fans also had fun with Jennie’s on-screen relationship, commenting, “Girlie is trying to make someone jealous and it might be working. I love this😂👏” and “WHAT LMAO RIVERDALE × JENNIE.”

The single is a precursor to Ruby, Jennie’s debut solo album, which will feature 15 tracks and collaborations with a star-studded lineup including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. Fans are already excited for what’s to come, especially after hearing her previous single, Mantra, released in October. The album will be released through her own label, Odd Atelier, in partnership with Columbia Records. As the excitement around Ruby builds, Jennie continues to spoil fans with new music, leaving them eagerly awaiting the album's full release.