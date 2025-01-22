BLACKPINK's Jennie announces release of first studio album Ruby in March; it'll feature Dua Lipa and Childish Gambino

BLACKPINK member Jennie has announced the release of her first studio album Ruby. Taking to her YouTube channel, Jennie posted a brief clip and shared details. (Also Read | ‘I didn't know who I was’: BLACKPINK's Jennie talks about self-love and finding her voice amidst KPop fame) BLACKPINK's Jennie in a still from new trailer of Ruby.

Jennie announces Ruby

In the 33-second-long video, Jennie wore a white and black outfit. She sported long bright red hair. The singer gave different expressions as she sang. The words were: In the dark I grew, money can not buy no real friends.

Who all will be part of the album

For the album, Jennie collaborated with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. Ruby will release on March 7 this year. Ruby will comprise 15 songs of diverse genres. The tracks also include her single Mantra, which released in October last year.

More about her album

Korea Joongang Daily, quoting her agency Odd Atelier (OA Entertainment), reported that the album "will show Jennie's infinite musical potential." After its release in 2024, Mantra topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 47 regions around the world. The song also topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for two consecutive weeks.

Fans react to announcement

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote, "After a long wait, Queen Jennie is finally back!" "And now this hairstyle and hair colour will trend all platforms IT GIRL BEHAVIOUR MISS JENNIE," read a comment. "This is HOW you do it!!! With artistry, passion and quality. Jennie never ever really disappoints, she doesn't want to rush things 'cause she wants to give us QUALITY ALBUM," wrote a person.

"My girl is back to slay! I am shaking OMG AHHHHH," read another comment. "The beats??? The melody??? Her voice???? The artists she's collaborating with??? Can't forget her visuals, too??? Omg, I know she's gonna eat this up for sure. Queen Jenny Kim is serving flawlessly with this comeback, yes, queen," said a social media user.

BLAKCPINK's Jennie is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20.