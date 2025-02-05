Menu Explore
K-pop diva threatens Mariah Carey's Christmas legacy record on Billboard

ByAshima Grover
Feb 05, 2025 04:08 AM IST

In just a few months, BLACKPINK Rose's debut solo studio album's lead single has achieved the unthinkable that took Mariah Carey's classic years to crack. 

“APT,” the golden collaboration by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars, is coming for Mariah Carey’s crown. Dominating the Billboard Global Excl US chart for the 14th week, the English-Korean track has matched the chart-topping legacy of the American holiday hitmaker’s flagship song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

BLACKPINK's Rose matches Mariah Carey's long-standing reign on Billboard's Global Excl US chart. (Instagram / AP)
BLACKPINK's Rose matches Mariah Carey's long-standing reign on Billboard's Global Excl US chart. (Instagram / AP)

What took Mariah’s festive offering a four-year-plus timeline to maintain the longest command in this particular chart’s history, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ team-up has achieved in less than a year. The BLACKPINK singer’s lead single off her debut solo studio album hit music platforms just a little over three months ago, and it has a chance to slip past the victorious spell established by Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic on Billboard’s Global Excl US chart.

Also read | First look: Weak Hero Class 2 & upcoming Netflix K-drama slate ft Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Jae Wook, IU, Park Bo Gum

BLACKPINK Rosé's APT continues music chart reign 3 months after release

The New Zealand-Korean singer’s album is mapping a record-shattering journey even on other music charts. Rosé’s solo album “rosie” stretched out its eighth consecutive week magic on the Billboard 200, ranking at #26. It earned the position of the first album by a female K-pop soloist to record an eight-week charting history, per Soompi.

Last week, the BLACKPINK diva became the first female K-pop artist to crack the top 3 of Billboard’s Hot 100. For this week, her “APT” held out the No 3 rank, continuing the song’s presence on the chart for the 15th week in a row.

Over on Billboard’s Global 200, the catchy tune shot to the top, rebounding for its 12th non-consecutive week in the lead and consolidating its mark as the K-pop track with most No 1s. Similarly, Billboard’s Pop Airplay welcomed Rosé’s lead single back to the top in its 15th week on the chart. It remains the first song by a K-pop artist to top the chart.

The latest on the BLACKPINK scene

In other BLACKPINK news, Rosé’s fellow member Jisoo is all set to hold her first-ever solo fan meeting tour, “LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTIONS!” this year. Although exact dates are yet to be determined, she will kick off her tour in Manila, followed by other shows in Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong and Hanoi.

To BLINKs’ relief, Jisoo, who is releasing her solo mini-album on February 14, also confirmed plans for a full-fledged BLACKPINK comeback. “We're planning to put out an album and also go on tour,” the Newtopia actress revealed during an appearance on web entertainment talk show Salon Drip 2. “We'll be coming back as four this year.”

