BLACKPINK's Rose becomes first solo K-Pop artist to break into Top 10 on Billboard list; critics credit Bruno Mars

Rose's remarkable streak of success continues as she makes history in the US with her solo hit Apt. The Blackpink star’s song has now cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart, rising from No.18 to No. 10, this month. The New Zealand-born artist, who rose to fame as one-fourth of the globally successful girl group Blackpink, is making waves with her project and Apt. has been a fan favourite since its release. This achievement marks a historic moment, as Rose becomes the first female K-pop soloist to break into the coveted Top 10 tier of the chart; with this latest milestone, Rosé surpasses Psy, the South Korean artist who previously held the record for the highest-charting solo K-pop act in US radio airplay with his iconic 2012 hit Gangnam Style. Rose and Bruno Mars

Despite the excitement surrounding her achievement, critics are quick to point out that much of Rose's success on the chart can be attributed to her collaboration with Bruno Mars. The Grammy-winning artist, known for his radio-friendly hits, has been a mainstay on US airwaves for years. Comments on social media have been divided; while most are giving Rose credit for breaking new ground for female K-pop soloists, others assert that the track's rise wouldn't have been possible without Mars’ star power. “Thanks to Bruno,” one user commented, while another remarked, “Can’t even crack the top 50 alone, thanks to Bruno IJBOL.” There were even some harsher critics who claimed, “Flopse should thank Bruno,” clearly suggesting that the success wouldn’t have been achieved without his name attached. “Due to the collaboration between Rose and Bruno Mars, Rosé became the most streamed artist since the start of January 2025,” said another comment, seemingly attempting to correct the original caption, which read: “ROSÉ becomes the first female K-Pop act to reach the Top 5 in Billboard Hot 100 history.”

This sentiment highlights a recurring issue in the K-pop industry, where collaborations with Western artists often become a focal point for success in the US market. While it’s true that the track's airplay is undoubtedly boosted by Mars' established fanbase and radio appeal, it’s important to remember that Rose's solo career has been marked by her own unique talents. Apt. demonstrates her ability to connect with international audiences, whether it’s through her vocals, charisma, or ability to bring something new to the table.

With Apt. now joining the ranks of top-charting songs, Rose has placed herself in a rarefied category of K-pop acts to have successfully navigated the American music landscape. BTS also made history when their smash hit Dynamite charted in the top 10 on the Radio Songs chart, a feat that now places Rose on equal footing with the iconic group.