LG approves revamp of District Development Committees

New Delhi: Under the revised structure, the principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) has been inducted as a permanent member of the committee. (Representative photo)

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the restructuring of the apex committee under district development committees (DDCs), expanding the district-level framework from nine to 13 committees in line with the capital’s current revenue district structure, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The restructuring partially modifies the framework notified in 1999 and aims to strengthen coordination among government departments, civic agencies, and elected representatives for planning and monitoring development works across the city, officials aware of the matter said.

Under the revised structure, the principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) has been inducted as a permanent member of the committee. Officials said the inclusion is expected to facilitate closer coordination between infrastructure planning and project execution, particularly where projects require the involvement of multiple government agencies.

“The revised framework brings the district-level governance structure in line with the present administrative configuration of Delhi and provides a mechanism for closer coordination among departments and agencies,” a senior government official said.

The committee, chaired by the chief minister, will comprise all cabinet ministers and chairpersons of the 13 DDCs, besides the chief secretary, chairman of the MCD standing committee and senior officials from key departments and agencies, including the finance, urban development, planning and general administration departments, MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has also been included as a regular member. The secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner will serve as the member-secretary of the committee.

The revised framework also removes outdated designations, including the erstwhile Delhi Vidyut Board and the post of principal secretary to the chief minister.

According to officials, the revamped two-tier mechanism will also be used to monitor civic projects, improve coordination between agencies and facilitate time-bound grievance redressal across the 13 districts.