ASI lodges FIR against activists for unauthorised rituals near Taj Mahal

AGRA The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) lodged an FIR against unidentified right-wing activists who allegedly performed symbolic prayers at Mehtab Bagh, a protected monument situated behind the Taj Mahal. ABHM activists offering symbolic prayers at Mehtab Bagh in Agra, considering the Taj Mahal as a Shiva Temple, on the third Monday of Sawan. (Sourced)

The incident occurred on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Activists belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), led by the group’s national vice president Ajju Chauhan, reportedly entered the ASI-protected site, conducted an ‘aarti’, waved a religious flag and offered ‘jal’ (water) directed towards the iconic mausoleum. A video of the unauthorised act was subsequently recorded and circulated online by the group, said officials.

The activists claimed the 17th-century monument was originally a Hindu place of worship.

“We consider the Taj Mahal as ‘Tejomahalaya’ — a Shiva temple forcibly converted to the Taj Mahal by Mughal invaders,” Chauhan stated in a released video.

“On every Monday of Sawan, there is a tradition of offering ‘water’ (jalabhishek) at the Shiva temple. We offered symbolic prayers from Mehtab Bagh as the ASI does not permit us within the Taj Mahal,” he added.

Following the circulation of the video, the ASI office in Agra swiftly initiated legal action. Ankit Kumar Namdev, senior conservation assistant at the Itimad-ud-daula monument for ASI, lodged a formal complaint late on Monday night. Consequently, an FIR was registered at the Itimad-ud-Daula police station.

The unidentified individuals face charges for bypassing ASI regulations. The case was registered under Section 30(1) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, which pertains to the misuse of a protected monument. Additionally, charges were filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience of a lawful order promulgated by a public servant, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for circulating the video of the purported prayers.

An ASI official condemned the act, emphasizing that millions of tourists, including international visitors, frequent sites in Agra. Such blatant violations of ASI’s norms, the official noted, bring a bad name to the monument and negatively impact the experience of visitors.