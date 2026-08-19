Delhi Lakshmi Yojana beneficiaries to receive pension letters from August 26

New Delhi As per information shared by the CM’s office, a special event will be organised at Talkatora Stadium on August 27 to mark the beginning of distribution of pension letters. (Representative photo)

Eligible women enrolled under the Delhi government’s Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will begin receiving benefit letters from August 26, with the monthly financial assistance to be credited from September 1, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

The government has also finalised the manner of disbursing the ₹2,500 aid — ₹1,000 to a central bank digital currency and ₹1,500 in a fixed or recurring deposit, or the entire ₹2,500 in the deposit, as per the beneficiaries’ choice.

As per information shared by the CM’s office, a special event will be organised at Talkatora Stadium on August 26 to mark the beginning of distribution of pension letters.

“The role of the district-level committees is extremely important for the successful implementation of the scheme. Every application should be thoroughly scrutinised and monitored so that eligible women receive the benefit without unnecessary delay,” CM Gupta said.

Gupta reviewed the implementation of the scheme at the Delhi Secretariat, with chief secretary Rajiv Verma, and chairpersons and officials of the district-level approval, monitoring and grievance redressal committees in attendance.

Gupta directed local public representatives, who are members of the district-level committees, to examine applications where there are doubts regarding the information submitted by applicants. “If any fact in an application appears doubtful, it should be thoroughly examined so that there is no problem later,” Gupta said.

The government will also provide applicants an opportunity to correct or fill in missing information. According to the CM’s office, a correction facility will soon be made available on the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal.

In the first 18 days of its launch, 800,000 beneficiaries registered on the portal, of whom 500,000 submitted completed applications, according to figures shared in the meeting.

Gupta asked committee officials to maintain coordination with departments concerned and continue monitoring the verification and approval processes.