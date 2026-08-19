Satyendar Jain, ex-DJB CEO, 4others held in STP tender case

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday arrested former Delhi water minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief executive officer IAS Udit Prakash Rai and four others in a case alleging manipulation of tender conditions for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects, the agency said. The case was registered on May 11, 2024, following a complaint by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance. (PTI)

The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with DJB; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of Srijanhar, said ACB head and joint commissioner of police Vikramjit Singh.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, following a complaint by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance over alleged “large-scale irregularities” and “criminal conspiracy” in the tendering process for augmentation and upgradation of DJB STPs.

According to ACB, its investigation found that the tender contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions that allegedly favoured Euroteck Environment, a particular technology provider, thereby limiting competition and giving the company an undue advantage.

“The investigation found that the tender allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment, thereby limiting competition and allegedly giving undue advantage to the company,” Singh said.

The agency alleged that a proposed pilot study was never conducted and that restrictive conditions relating to the technology and media to be used were incorporated into the tender. It also alleged that key parameters concerning treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications were subsequently altered, resulting in “significant financial implications” for the government exchequer.

ACB said electronic evidence recovered during the investigation showed exchanges between private individuals and public servants concerning tender conditions, corrigendums and other project documents. “These communications indicate an alleged nexus between private persons and public functionaries for influencing the tender conditions in favour of a particular technology provider,” Singh said.

The agency has also alleged that bribe or commission money was routed through intermediary entities, including Srijanhar and AN Enterprises. According to ACB, substantial amounts were transferred to the proprietorship concern of Yadav by entities connected with Euroteck.

The agency further alleged that the money was subsequently transferred to Rai and his relatives through banking channels. It claimed that ₹1.52 crore was transferred to Rai’s and his relatives’ bank accounts from AN Enterprises and was allegedly used to purchase immovable property.

“The financial investigation has also revealed an alleged flow of funds in the form of commission/bribe through intermediary entities,” Singh said, adding that the agency was examining the complete money trail and alleged proceeds of crime.

HT sought from ACB officials the contact details of the representatives of aforementioned companies to seek their response, however, refused to share the information.

The six accused were interrogated and arrested on Tuesday “in accordance with law”, the ACB said. The case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. Further investigation is under way.

The arrests drew a sharp political response from the AAP, which alleged that Jain was being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Jain’s arrest was made “at the behest of the BJP”. “How long will the BJP’s dictatorship continue like this? Whoever they feel like, they slap false charges on and toss into jail. Their lies will once again be exposed before the nation, but who will compensate for the time spent in jail and the mental torture endured?” Kejriwal posted on X.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also alleged that Jain’s arrest was politically motivated, pointing out that it had come ahead of the Punjab elections, where Jain was the party’s co-in-charge. “Earlier too, he was kept in jail for two and a half years in a fake case, and now again… another fake case,” Sisodia said.

The BJP, however, welcomed the arrests. Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra said the action followed a detailed investigation and alleged that the arrests exposed irregularities in DJB during the AAP government.

“ACB has clearly stated in its findings that the entire money trail of the alleged embezzlement has been established, and that the distribution of the allegedly misappropriated money trail among the then minister, officials and contractors has also been established,” he said.

He also linked the case to the condition of the Yamuna, alleging that the STP irregularities showed why sewage treatment infrastructure had failed to keep pace during the previous government’s tenure.