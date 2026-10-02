Central University of Kashmir chemistry HoD faces sexual harassment probe

CUK registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir said vice-chancellor A Ravinder Nath ordered the immediate removal of the faculty member from administrative and teaching duties pending the probe.

Protests erupted on Thursday at the university’s Nunar campus in Ganderbal district after a woman student accused Baskar of using vulgar language and behaving inappropriately.

Srinagar: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has attached the head of its chemistry department, associate professor Chinnappan Baskar, to the dean of academic affairs’ office and set up an internal inquiry committee following student protests over allegations of sexual harassment.

“There are allegations that he used abusive language in class. Harassment often begins with basic behaviour like staring. I have urged students to immediately report such instances to the internal complaints committee (ICC),” Mir said, adding that the university was formally notified of the incident on Thursday.

“Though a formal written complaint from the student is still pending, the vice-chancellor has directed the immediate attachment of the teacher upon learning of the protests. Apart from the ICC, we are setting up a separate inquiry committee. If the allegations are proven, full disciplinary action will follow according to sexual harassment rules,” Mir added.

A university spokesperson confirmed police were informed about the situation. Attempts to contact Baskar by phone proved futile.

Ganderbal superintendent of police Sudhanshu Dhama said police were present at the campus during the day and night to maintain order, but no formal complaint has been lodged to register a first information report (FIR). “There was an impromptu protest, and we assured students of action as soon as we receive a formal complaint,” Dhama said.

CUK Students’ Union spokesperson Yasir Wani alleged that the HoD repeatedly harassed students and made objectionable remarks. “He told students, ‘I see you as my girlfriends and wives.’ When a department head uses such words, it affects the academic environment. He also threatened to ruin their marks and degrees. We demand his termination,” Wani said.

A protesting student claimed the teacher passed explicit comments aimed directly at the victim. “The HoD would routinely pass comments about woman students, and he passed particularly dirty comments about the victim, saying things like ‘You are looking very... come on a date with me.’ We want him to resign because if this is not addressed now, it will keep happening,” she said.

The protesting student also alleged that chemistry students were initially locked inside the department during the demonstration and that the victim was pressured against going to the police. “She gave us a written account of the abusive and vulgar words used against her. He consistently made students uncomfortable in class. Since the victim does not want to file a police complaint, we spoke with the police and the registrar and decided to submit a formal internal petition instead,” she added.