Focus on booths: How Vinod Tawde fits BJP’s UP blueprint

LUCKNOW With an eye on the 2027 UP Assembly elections, the BJP has handed its most politically significant state assignment to Vinod Tawde, appointing the former Maharashtra minister as the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge before the most crucial political battle the party faces early next year. Tawde will work alongside Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, appointed as co-in charge, and the state team led by UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharmapal Singh. (Sourced)

He is expected to coordinate between the central, state leadership, cadre network and alliance partners. His job also involves overseeing organisational expansion, election planning, candidate selection inputs and communication between Delhi and Lucknow.

The move signals a renewed BJP focus on booth-level management, cadre coordination and organisational discipline in a state that remains central to the party’s national strategy.

With 403 Assembly seats, UP is not just the biggest electoral prize in the country, it is also the BJP’s biggest test. The party is looking to retain power in 2027, but faces the dual challenge of keeping the organisation cohesive and countering a resurgent Opposition.

For the saffron party, getting UP right in 2027 is not just about winning a state. It is about setting the tone for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Party insiders say that is exactly why Tawde has been picked for UP. “UP needs a manager, not just a face. Tawde’s strength is booth to state-level coordination,” said a senior BJP functionary of state.

His appointment comes at a time when the BJP is pushing for micro management at the booth level — panna pramukhs, shakti kendras and direct connect with voters — a model that worked for the party in 2017 and 2022.

Tawde will work alongside Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, appointed as co-in charge, and the state team led by UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharmapal Singh.

The 2027 UP polls are being viewed within the BJP as its most significant political battle before 2029.

A win would give the party a third consecutive term in the country’s most populous state and crucial momentum nationally. A slip would embolden the Opposition and reset the political narrative.

For Tawde, the challenge is to take the BJP’s booth-to-booth machinery, which was delivered in 2017 and 2022, and retool it for 2027 amid anti-incumbency, caste equations and a more aggressive Opposition.