MAMA Awards Day 2: BTS' Jimin, Jungkook win big along with BLACKPINK’s Rose and Bruno Mars; read

The 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) rolled into Day 2 with an unforgettable celebration of K-pop and global talent. Held on November 22 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, the evening saw BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook honoured with awards despite not being in attendance since they are currently serving their military enlistment. The night also saw BLACKPINK’s Rosé and global sensation Bruno Mars receiving a prestigious Global Sensation Award for their collaboration on the hit track APT. MAMA Awards Day 2

BTS wins big

BTS's legacy continued to shine brightly as their members were celebrated by fans and peers alike. After years of hard work and dedication to both music and fans, it was clear that the ARMY had made their voices heard. Despite their absence, The Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 award featured BTS's RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook; a testament to the group’s widespread impact in the global music scene.

BTS members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars deliver with Global Sensation Award

In a thrilling moment of the night, BLACKPINK’s Rosé joined Bruno Mars on stage to accept the Global Sensation Award. The two artists also delivered an electrifying live performance that left fans buzzing. Their collaboration on APT proved to be a showstopper, and the recognition they received further solidified their standing as international music icons. Rosé’s elegance paired with Bruno’s dynamic stage presence made their performance a highlight of the evening.

Other noteworthy performances and awards

Day 2 also featured a lineup of impressive performances, including live sets from artists like Yeonjun, IVE, ENHYPEN, and TXT, who showcased their unmatched talent. Other standout acts included ME:I, BOYNEXTDOOR, and TREASURE, each delivering high-energy performances that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The ceremony also saw a slew of awards recognizing emerging talent. Favorite Global Performer Female went to IVE, while Favorite Dance Performance Group was awarded to BOYNEXTDOOR. Favorite Rising Artist was claimed by MEOVV, while Favorite New Asian Artist went to ME:I, marking a strong debut for the group.

Fans’ choice and future expectations

The Visa Fans' Choice of the Year went to BTS’s Jimin, a powerful reminder of the impact he continues to have within the K-pop community. Meanwhile, TXT continued their winning streak, taking home the Ponta Pass Global Favorite Artist award.

The 2024 MAMA Awards remain a defining moment in K-pop’s global ascent, celebrating both established icons and rising stars. As the awards continue, all eyes will be on Day 3's announcements, especially for Best Male and Female Artist categories, where fan anticipation is at an all-time high.