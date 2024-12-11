Bruno Mars vs. Evan Mock fight over Blackpink singer Rose, spark dating rumours; fans say ‘favourite drama this year’

If you don't know about the whole Rose-Bruno tea that's been making rounds on social media, it's time to get with the times. Apparently Rose, Bruno and mystery man Evan Mock are entangled in a digital love triangle that's caught the eye of fans and haters alike. Here's the tea. Bruno Mars vs. Evan Mock fight over Blackpink's Rose

Part 1

On December 6, BLACKPINK's Rosé made a major career milestone with the release of her solo debut album rosie. The album, which includes 12 tracks, has been highly anticipated by fans worldwide. One of the standout moments on the album is her collaboration with global pop sensation Bruno Mars on the track APT. While the song itself was a major talking point, it was a lighter moment surrounding the music video that quickly caught the attention of fans.

The music video features a shirtless man sitting across from Rosé on the cover art, and this set-up sparked a playful comment from Bruno, who took to Instagram and said, “Wait a minute!! Who TF is that??? ”His comment went viral almost immediately, with fans finding it hilarious that he was so protective of Rose. Who is the mystery man? Turns out, it’s none other than Gossip Girl star Evan Mock, a Filipino-American actor, model, and skateboarder from Hawaii.

Bruno's comment on Rose's post

Part 2

Now a few days after Bruno’s cheeky comment on Rose's post, Mars took to Instagram again, sharing a post that read, “So this your new man? Where’d you meet him, at an all-girls school?” and adding, “- a short story by Bruno Mars,” suggesting he was just having fun with the situation.

Evan didn’t let the comment slide. He responded with an Instagram story of a collage featuring him and Rosé in what appeared to be similar school uniform-style ties. He captioned it, “just graduated from [an] all-girls school,” clearly playing along with the joke.

Netizens react

The lighthearted exchange between Bruno, Rose, and Evan has entertained fans, creating even more buzz around Rose’s solo debut. “Not Bruno always starting drama😭🤣,” was one comment. “Miss ROSSENNE PARK effortlessly making guys fighting for her 😭🌹,” was another. “My favourite drama this year😂,” commented another netizen. “The trio no one knew we needed 😭😭,” read another netizen. “xoxo, Gossip Girl,” was a personal favourite!

Netizens reacted to the love triangle

