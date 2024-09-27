Rosé of BLACKPINK reveals finsta account, announces solo partnership with new label; here's what other members are up to

On September 26, BlackPink member Rosé revealed a highly anticipated global partnership with Atlantic Records, in association with TheBlackLabel. She announced the exciting deal in an Instagram post while also announcing her finsta handle for fans to follow. “hi my number ones 👉🏼👈🏼i am so so excited to announce to you my signing with @atlanticrecords !!!!!! I know you’ve all waited sooo long for this moment, but i hope you’re READY for what’s in store for the next few months!! i CANNOTTT wait for you all to hear everything!! so hang on tight!!miss you all dearly. p.s. follow my finsta @vampirehollie to get quick updates and cute moments from the team!!! go go go!!!! 😝,” she said. Apart from signing on with a new label, her solo debut album “On The Ground” made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 which became the highest-charting single by a solo K-pop female artist on the Billboard Hot 100. Here's what the members of BlackPink are upto

But what are the rest of the members doing? While all four BlackPink members have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities, they have opted not to extend their solo contracts allowing each member the freedom to explore solo ventures independently.

Lalisa Manobal

Lisa is already a busy figure in the fashion world, representing luxury brands like Bulgari, Celine, MAC and Prada. She also joined the cast of The Walking Dead as well as The White Lotus. A survey compiled by Suan Dusit University named her as the most influential figure in Thailand among celebrities and politicians, highlighting her substantial impact. She also launched her own label LLOUD, which showcases her vision for music and entertainment projects.

Kim Jennie

In late December 2023, Jennie announced the establishment of her new label, Odd Atelier (OA), which will oversee her solo endeavours. Despite mixed reviews for her debut in HBO’s The Idol, Jennie remains undeterred and is also part of the cast of variety show Apartment 404. She also crossed off another item from her bucket list by walking for the Jacquesmus “La Casa” show, celebrating their 15-year celebration.

Kim Jisoo

As the eldest member, Jisoo is strategically mapping out her upcoming projects. Recently spotted in Paris at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week, the artist also launched her own brand Blisoo which aims to “transcend the boundaries of genres and field, to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way.” Following her acting debut in the K-drama Snowdrop, Jisoo will also be appearing in the zombie romance drama Influenza, which will premiere later this year. Additionally, she is set to make her film debut in Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, adapted from a popular Korean web novel.

The strategic decision to focus on solo projects while maintaining group cohesion suggests a promising future for BLACKPINK, as they continue to innovate and captivate audiences worldwide.