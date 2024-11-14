Lisa from BLACKPINK reveals why she changed her name; shares 5 little-known facts about herself

As one-quarter of the record-breaking K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Lisa has firmly established herself as a global icon. Born in Thailand, she now calls Seoul home, but her career has taken her far beyond the world of music. The rapper has been busy filming the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s The White Lotus in her home country, and can also often be found in Paris at fashion shows as a new house ambassador for Louis Vuitton. With a strong presence in fashion, television and even film, Lisa’s rise to superstardom is a fascinating journey. As she was interviewed by Billboard recently, here are some intriguing facts about the multi-talented artist that you may not know. Lisa from BLACKPINK

She likes to collect Pop-Mart figurines

When she’s not making headlines for her music, Lisa indulges in a quirky hobby: collecting toys. A fan of Pop Mart, the international toy store chain known for its adorable collectable characters, Lisa is so obsessed that she once visited three different Paris locations in a single day searching for a rare figurine.

She loves Thai food

While many stars enjoy trying new foods, Lisa’s love for Thai cuisine runs deep. Living in Los Angeles, she’s often advised by locals to try places like Anajak or Jitlada, two well-known Thai restaurants in the city. However, Lisa insists they don’t quite capture the “OG” taste she craves. “It doesn’t taste like home,” she says. For her, the flavours are different from the authentic Thai food she enjoys back home, and she prefers Ruen Pair, a local Thai restaurant where she can find the true taste of Thailand.

She is part of the first KPOP group to headline Coachella

As part of BLACKPINK, Lisa has helped the group achieve record-breaking milestones. In 2019, BLACKPINK made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at Coachella, and in 2023, they became the first Korean act ever to headline the festival.

She became the first K-pop artist to enter the Billboard Top 40 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

In addition to her success with BLACKPINK, Lisa has also made waves as a solo artist. Her 2021 track Money, which blends hip-hop and pop, was a massive hit, reaching No. 36 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. This achievement made Lisa the first K-pop artist to enter the top 40 of the chart, setting her apart as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene.

She changed her name for luck

Lisa’s name change is a key part of her journey to stardom. Born Pranpriya Manobal, she auditioned for YG Entertainment when she was just 13 years old but didn’t hear back. Concerned about her lack of success, her mother took her to a fortune teller, a common practice in Thai culture — the teller recommended she change her name for good luck. Soon after renaming herself Lalisa, which roughly means “one who is praised,” YG invited her to train in Seoul. The rest, as they say, is history.

When reflecting on her past, Lisa says there’s one thing she would tell her younger self: “Whatever you’re doing right now? Just keep going.” Wise words.