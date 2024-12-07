Blackpink’s Rose poses with barely-clothed hunk in new song, Bruno Mars asks ‘Who TF is that?'; netizens react

On December 6, BLACKPINK's Rose dropped her highly awaited solo debut album, rosie, marking a milestone in her career as a solo artist. The album contains 12 tracks, including hits like APT. which featured global popstar Bruno Mars. The album’s release comes 2 months after Rose first teased the project in October. The singer also expressed the deep personal meaning of the album, sharing, “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie — is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me." Rose's new album image; Bruno Mars and Rose

While the excitement around rosie is palpable, a lighter moment came when Rose’s APT collaborator, Bruno, added his own humorous touch to the release. Under Rose's post about the album, Bruno jokingly wrote, “Wait a minute!! Who TF is that???” The comment referenced the barely-clothed hunk who was sitting across Rose in the image. His comment quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans who found it hilarious and playful.

Fans flooded the comments to joke about his playful questioning of Rose’s new friend. “Bruno’s reaction is hilarious—he’s definitely caught off guard,” said one netizen on X. “He's writing his own fanfic again,” was one more comment. Another comment read, “He is so iconic 😅😅😅.” Other fans found it remarkably adorable that Bruno saw all the other comments that fans had posted saying, “Not him seeing the comments!”

Fans also claimed it was more brotherly affection than anything else saying, “He acts like an older brother who is always nagging in his younger sister's social media comments column. they're so cute.” One more fan echoed this sentiment, “Bruno and Rosé’s friendship is so cute. He’s like a protective older brother.”

The combination of Rose’s heartfelt release and Bruno Mars’ comedic comment has captured the attention of fans and made the moment even more memorable.