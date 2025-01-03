South Korean singer-actor Xiumin: Would love to collaborate on an Indian film

Indian fans of South Korean singer-actor Xiumin were pleasantly surprised when he greeted them in Hindi with the words “Meri aashiqui tum hi ho” (a reference to a popular track from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2) at the K-Town Festival in Mumbai a couple of weeks back. Xiumin on his India trip(Photo: Instagram)

The artiste was visibly excited about his first trip to the country: “I never imagined being in India. But now that I am here, I am excited to meet my fans.”

Ask the 34-year-old if he plans to pursue work in India, and he is quick to say: “I would be honoured to do any film collaboration in India. I think many of my Indian fans would like it.”

Discussing the soaring popularity of K-pop, Xiumin notes that it is the senior artistes who deserve credit for making it a thriving genre: “Thanks to them, K-pop is known across the world today. Development in technology and social media have also contributed to its growth and popularity.”

When not making music, Xiumin — who is a member of K-pop boy band EXO — gets busy as an actor. He has been part of dramas such as Falling for Do Jeon (2015) and Boss-dol Mart (2023). Which profession does he find tougher to navigate? “I am a singer, so I feel very comfortable when I am in that zone. As an actor, I feel there are a lot of challenges, and I am trying my best,” he concludes.