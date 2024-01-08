EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin, Chen will begin individual activities with INB100; SM Entertainment shares update about group

EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen are all set to begin their individual activities with INB100. It has been founded by Baekhyun. As per Soompi, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen will continue their group activities under their current agency, SM Entertainment. INB100 will also manage the unit activities as EXO-CBX. (Also Read | EXO's Suho to star alongside Hong Ye Ji in historical romantic K-drama The Crown Prince Has Disappeared) (L-R) EXO members Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin.

All about Baekhyun, Xiumin, Chen's activities

Soompi quoted an INB100 source, “The CBX members, who are entering their 13th year of activities this year, repeatedly pondered and asked various questions about the future. Several initiatives have continued regarding the rapidly changing global K-pop environment as well as plans of life as artists after their 20s, and the start of this label is based on long-standing deliberation and aspirations of the members.”

The statement read, “We plan on further highlighting the members’ musical individualities and colors, and going forward, we will play the role of the starting line for the members to take on creative challenges and experiments to communicate with fans in various directions and for their video production and music production [activities], which have been their longtime dreams.”

SM Entertainment talks about EXO's group activities

The statement of SM Entertainment confirmed that all the members 'will continue activities together as EXO', including a fan meeting in April. It read, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We want to inform you regarding the direction of EXO’s future activities. Going forward, all eight members of EXO will continue activities together as EXO. In addition to showcasing new music and performances, they plan on greeting fans without change through EXO’s fan meeting scheduled for April as well as through various activities."

Agency spoke about their contracts

SM Entertainment also spoke about the members' contracts. "In particular, exclusive contracts with the members who renewed their contracts are still in effect, and D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), whose exclusive contract expired, agreed to partake in EXO activities, and we are continuously in discussion regarding future activities. In the case of Chen (Kim Jong Dae), Baekhyun (Byun Baek Hyun), Xiumin (Kim Min Seok), we agreed to make it possible for the artists to proceed separately in the case of individual activities under the exclusive contracts mentioned above," it added.

"Just as before, EXO plans on communicating with fans through good music and performances, so please show lots of interest and support for the members’ activities. The agency will work even harder to support EXO as well as the activities and growth of each of the members. Thank you," it concluded. Earlier, D.O. also left SM Entertainment following the expiration of his contract and joined Company Soosoo. The new agency has been started by his manager.

