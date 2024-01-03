EXO's Suho to star alongside Hong Ye Ji in historical romantic K-drama The Crown Prince Has Disappeared

K-pop boyband EXO star Suho is set to star alongside South Korean actress Hong Ye Ji in the historical rom-com drama The Crown Prince Has Disappeared. SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday, January 3, that the 32-year-old K-pop idol is set to make an appearance in the upcoming MBN drama. While Suho is set to portray Crown Prince Yi Gun, Hong Ye Ji will star as Choi Myeong-Yoon. EXO's Suho joins hands with Hong Ye Ji for an upcoming historical rom-com drama

Exo's Suho to star in The Crown Prince Has Disappeared

As Suho takes on the lead role of Lee Geon, this marks a huge step forward in his acting career. Joining the Exo star and the 21-year-old actress in the lead cast are Kim Min-Kyu as Prince Doseong, Myung Se-Bin as Min Soo-Ryeon, and Yoo Se-Rye as Queen Yoon.

Set in the Joseon era, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared is a romantic comedy where a crown prince finds himself kidnapped by a woman destined to become his wife and the crown princess in the future.

The upcoming drama has created a lot of buzz online thanks to its stellar cast and crew lineup. It will be helmed by Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul, who are famous for their work in Bossam: Steal the Fate. The popular series has made history on MBN with record-breaking viewership.

While there is no concrete release date yet, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared is set to premiere in the first half of 2024. Last year in November, Hong Ye Ji was first confirmed as the female lead with remarkable horseback riding skills and medical knowledge.

Moreover, Kim Min-Kyu is set to portray the eldest son of King Haejong and his second wife. His character falls into a vicious love triangle between his elder brother, Lee Geon (Suho), and Choi Myung Yoon (Hong Ye Ji).